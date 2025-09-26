Income Tax Department Extends Audit Report Deadline To October 31, 2025, As Portal Works Smoothly

It was announced by the Income Tax Department on Thursday, September 25, 2025, that the deadline within which audit reports are to be submitted for the fiscal year 2024-25 is further extended by one month.

These audit reports have a new deadline of October 31, 2025, as opposed to the previous date of September 30, 2025. This extension applies to the assessment year 2025-26 for reports which need to be filed as per any of the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This ruling was made after professional organizations and taxpayers, who were struggling with hardships due to natural disasters and other inconveniences that hampered the timely completion of audits, requested the extension.

Easy Income Tax Return Filing And Uploading Audit Report

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) reported that the portal for filing income tax returns is operating without trouble, with more than 7.57 crore ITRs being filed until September 23, 2025.

There has been active filing of returns by the taxpayers without any major problems. Also, about 4.02 lakh tax audit reports were posted on the portal as of September 24. It is worth noting that more than 60,000 audit reports were filed on September 24 alone, and this is an indicator of a consistent rate in fulfilling filing requirements.

The CBDT keeps a check on the process and finds that the e-filing system is stable and efficient for both taxpayers and professionals.

Official Statement Of Income Tax Department On Extension

“However, keeping in view the representation of the tax practitioners and their submissions before the Hon’ble Courts, the ‘specified date’ for furnishing of the report of audit under any provision of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, for the previous year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26)… is extended from 30th September, 2025 to 31st October, 2025,” the CBDT said.

Reasons Behind Audit Report Deadline Extension

CBDT received representations from various professional associations, including chartered accountant bodies.

These representations highlighted difficulties faced by taxpayers and practitioners in timely completion of audit reports.

Disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in certain parts of the country were cited as key reasons.

These disruptions have impeded normal business and professional activities.

The issue has also been brought before the High Courts.

The department had to extend the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for individuals and non-audit cases by a day on September 15, 2025, due to technical problems on the income tax portal.

By September 16, more than 7.54 crore ITRs were registered, and taxpayers participated effectively despite the initial hurdles. Also, 1.28 crore taxpayers had made their self-assessment tax payments up to this date. This previous extension facilitated the ease of the filing process and the handling of the entire volume, giving taxpayers enough time to meet the filing requirements despite portal obstacles.

