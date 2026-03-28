India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

A New Chapter of Growth, Innovation & Strategic Business Acceleration for the Global PVC Value Chain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: ElitePlus++ Business Services is pleased to host the 13th Vinyl India – 2026, scheduled on 9–10 April 2026 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, India.

Recognized as the World’s Largest PVC Summit & Exhibition, the upcoming edition is set to welcome 1,200+ Indian and Global delegates representing 500+ organizations from 19+ countries, bringing together the entire Global Vinyl value chain under one roof.

As of 20 March 2026, over 1037+ senior industry leaders from 435+ organizations across 19 countries have already confirmed their participation, reaffirming VINYL INDIA’s position as the most influential Global business platform for the PVC Industry and setting the stage for one of the most impactful gatherings for the industry.

A Critical Industry Gathering at a Time of Global Disruption

This year, VINYL INDIA 2026 assumes even greater significance, as the PVC industry is passing through a phase of unprecedented global turbulence. Over the last two weeks, the markets have witnessed upheavals rarely seen before, creating deep uncertainty across the Global PVC value chain.

The current environment can best be described through the lens of VUCA — Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity — a framework that defines today’s rapidly changing and chaotic business environment. It’smeaning becomes especially clear when viewed in the context of recent geopolitical tensions and their far-reaching impact on global trade, energy, shipping, and industrial supply chains.

Geopolitical developments, shifting trade patterns, unprecedented price rise, logistics bottlenecks, low operating rates across the value chain.

From sustained pricing pressures to changing trade flows, the ripple effects are being felt across the entire value chain. VINYL INDIA 2026 offers the industry a timely opportunity to identify direction, exchange insight, interpret emerging patterns, and collectively explore practical responses to the present crisis.

In times like these, insight and dialogue are not optional — they are essential.

2026: Navigating New Opportunities amid a Dynamic Global PVC Market

Despite these evolving dynamics, several powerful growth catalysts continue to support the long-term future of the PVC industry, including:

India being one of the largest PVC deficit countries

Two major PVC manufacturing plants currently under implementation

Rapid expansion of new energy sectors

Massive infrastructure development across India

Strong economic growth supporting manufacturing and industrial expansion

India continues to remain one of the World’s fastest-growing major PVC markets, creating significant opportunities for:

PVC Resin Producers | Pipe and Profile Manufacturers | Converters and Compounders | Additives and Chemical Companies | Machinery Manufacturers and Technology Providers | Indentors and Traders in the Global supply chain domain

In this dynamic and evolving environment, the industry is presented with a critical opportunity to adapt, innovate, strengthen resilience, and position itself for long-term sustainable growth and Global competitiveness.

A Premier Platform for the Global PVC Ecosystem

VINYL INDIA 2026 will bring together the most influential voices and decision-makers from across the Global PVC ecosystem, including:

Resin Producers | Processors | Additive Manufacturers | Machinery Manufacturers | Policymakers | Global Traders

Together, they represent the driving force behind the evolution and future direction of the PVC Industry.

During these two days, the collective wisdom and experience of global industry doyens and experts will offer valuable perspective and perhaps even a ray of hope during uncertain times. This is truly a not-to-be-missed moment to learn from the experience of leading Vinyl Industry experts.

The two day Agenda includes the following Sessions

Day 1 Day 2 Keynote Addresses & Plenary Addresses Session 6: Significant Developments in PVC Manufacturing Process Session 1: Business Overview & Macro Indicators Session 7: Innovations in Applications & Machinery – Solutions for the Future Session 2: PVC Market Fundamentals and Pricing Panel Discussion 2:OPVC at Scale – Redefining Pressure Pipe Performance in India Session 3: The Road Ahead for Pipes & CPVC Session 8: World of Stabilizers in 2026 Session 4: Innovations in Processing & Downstream Machinery Session 9: PVC Additives – What’s New Session 5: Sustainability and Circularity in Indian PVC Industry Panel Discussion 3:Future of Fenestration – uPVC is becoming the Indian Standard Panel Discussion 1: Breaking the Mold – Transforming Traditional PVC Empire into a Multi-Sector Powerhouse Panel Discussion 4:Reinventing PVC – Advanced Applications for Excelling PVC Performance

Delegates will gain critical insights into:

Global and Indian PVC Market Outlook

Infrastructure-Driven Demand Growth

Trade Dynamics and Supply Chain Realignment

Impact of Geopolitical Events on Global PVC Trade Flows

Circular Economy and Sustainability Roadmaps

Next-Generation PVC Applications and Technologies

Growth opportunities in India and other emerging markets

Implications of sustained high PVC prices on downstream demand

Strategic responses to market uncertainty and supply disruption

Introducing a Landmark First: B2B Speed Networking @ VINYL INDIA 2026

In a historic first, Vinyl India 2026 introduces Dedicated B2B Speed Networking, transforming the Summit into a complete Business Acceleration Platform.

This exclusive initiative enables:

Pre-scheduled business meetings

Mutually accepted strategic discussions

Focused high-value business interactions

Accelerated partnership and business development

Exclusive Networking Cocktail & Gala Dinner with the Who’s Who of the Global PVC Industry, providing unmatched opportunities for informal discussions, relationship building, and strategic business engagement among Global industry leaders.

Registration and Participation

Register Now: https://eliteplus.co.in/evt/reg/register.php?evtcode=vin26

Special group participation benefits are available to encourage team participation

About ElitePlus++ Business Services

ElitePlus++ is a leading Global organizer of premier Business Summits & Exhibitions for the Plastics, Polymers, Petrochemicals, and Packaging industries. With over 15 years of excellence and 100+ international events,

ElitePlus++ connects Raw Material Producers, Converters, Brand Owners, Technology Providers, and Policymakers worldwide. Our platforms bring together 4,500+ senior leaders annually, enabling knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and business growth. Supported by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC), Government of India, ElitePlus++ has played a key role in fostering Global collaborations and industry development.

Connect with us:

For Delegate Registrations, Partnership Opportunities, Stall Bookings, or specific requirements:

delegate@eliteplus.co.in | partner.support@eliteplus.co.in | +91 96196 34690 | www.eliteplus.co.in