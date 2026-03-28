LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity Ayodhya fire Assam Assembly Election 2026 kp sharma oli Ansar Allah Jewar airport inauguration today Chhindwara crime Abu Dhabi chennai super kings Aditya Dhar Bank of America Andhra Pradesh news cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 28, 2026 17:53:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

A New Chapter of Growth, Innovation & Strategic Business Acceleration for the Global PVC Value Chain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: ElitePlus++ Business Services is pleased to host the 13th Vinyl India – 2026, scheduled on 9–10 April 2026 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, India.

You Might Be Interested In

Recognized as the World’s Largest PVC Summit & Exhibition, the upcoming edition is set to welcome 1,200+ Indian and Global delegates representing 500+ organizations from 19+ countries, bringing together the entire Global Vinyl value chain under one roof.

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

As of 20 March 2026, over 1037+ senior industry leaders from 435+ organizations across 19 countries have already confirmed their participation, reaffirming VINYL INDIA’s position as the most influential Global business platform for the PVC Industry and setting the stage for one of the most impactful gatherings for the industry.

A Critical Industry Gathering at a Time of Global Disruption

This year, VINYL INDIA 2026 assumes even greater significance, as the PVC industry is passing through a phase of unprecedented global turbulence. Over the last two weeks, the markets have witnessed upheavals rarely seen before, creating deep uncertainty across the Global PVC value chain.

The current environment can best be described through the lens of VUCA — Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity — a framework that defines today’s rapidly changing and chaotic business environment. It’smeaning becomes especially clear when viewed in the context of recent geopolitical tensions and their far-reaching impact on global trade, energy, shipping, and industrial supply chains.

Geopolitical developments, shifting trade patterns, unprecedented price rise, logistics bottlenecks, low operating rates across the value chain.

From sustained pricing pressures to changing trade flows, the ripple effects are being felt across the entire value chain. VINYL INDIA 2026 offers the industry a timely opportunity to identify direction, exchange insight, interpret emerging patterns, and collectively explore practical responses to the present crisis.

In times like these, insight and dialogue are not optional — they are essential.

2026: Navigating New Opportunities amid a Dynamic Global PVC Market

Despite these evolving dynamics, several powerful growth catalysts continue to support the long-term future of the PVC industry, including:

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” India being one of the largest PVC deficit countries

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Two major PVC manufacturing plants currently under implementation

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Rapid expansion of new energy sectors

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Massive infrastructure development across India

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Strong economic growth supporting manufacturing and industrial expansion

India continues to remain one of the World’s fastest-growing major PVC markets, creating significant opportunities for:

PVC Resin Producers | Pipe and Profile Manufacturers | Converters and Compounders | Additives and Chemical Companies | Machinery Manufacturers and Technology Providers | Indentors and Traders in the Global supply chain domain

In this dynamic and evolving environment, the industry is presented with a critical opportunity to adapt, innovate, strengthen resilience, and position itself for long-term sustainable growth and Global competitiveness.

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

A Premier Platform for the Global PVC Ecosystem

VINYL INDIA 2026 will bring together the most influential voices and decision-makers from across the Global PVC ecosystem, including:

Resin Producers | Processors | Additive Manufacturers | Machinery Manufacturers | Policymakers | Global Traders

Together, they represent the driving force behind the evolution and future direction of the PVC Industry.

During these two days, the collective wisdom and experience of global industry doyens and experts will offer valuable perspective and perhaps even a ray of hope during uncertain times. This is truly a not-to-be-missed moment to learn from the experience of leading Vinyl Industry experts.

The two day Agenda includes the following Sessions

Day 1 Day 2
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Keynote Addresses & Plenary Addresses India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 6: Significant Developments in PVC Manufacturing Process
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 1: Business Overview & Macro Indicators India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 7: Innovations in Applications & Machinery – Solutions for the Future
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 2: PVC Market Fundamentals and Pricing India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Panel Discussion 2:OPVC at Scale – Redefining Pressure Pipe Performance in India
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 3: The Road Ahead for Pipes & CPVC India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 8: World of Stabilizers in 2026
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 4: Innovations in Processing & Downstream Machinery India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 9: PVC Additives  – What’s New
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Session 5: Sustainability and Circularity in Indian PVC Industry India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Panel Discussion 3:Future of Fenestration – uPVC is becoming the Indian Standard 
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Panel Discussion 1:India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Breaking the Mold – Transforming Traditional PVC Empire into a Multi-Sector Powerhouse India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Panel Discussion 4:Reinventing PVC – Advanced Applications for Excelling PVC Performance

Delegates will gain critical insights into:

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Global and Indian PVC Market Outlook

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Infrastructure-Driven Demand Growth

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Trade Dynamics and Supply Chain Realignment

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Impact of Geopolitical Events on Global PVC Trade Flows

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Circular Economy and Sustainability Roadmaps

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Next-Generation PVC Applications and Technologies

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Growth opportunities in India and other emerging markets

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Implications of sustained high PVC prices on downstream demand

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Strategic responses to market uncertainty and supply disruption

Introducing a Landmark First: B2B Speed Networking @ VINYL INDIA 2026

In a historic first, Vinyl India 2026 introduces Dedicated B2B Speed Networking, transforming the Summit into a complete Business Acceleration Platform.

This exclusive initiative enables:

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Pre-scheduled business meetings

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Mutually accepted strategic discussions

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Focused high-value business interactions

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026” Accelerated partnership and business development

Exclusive Networking Cocktail & Gala Dinner with the Who’s Who of the Global PVC Industry, providing unmatched opportunities for informal discussions, relationship building, and strategic business engagement among Global industry leaders.

Registration and Participation

Register Now: https://eliteplus.co.in/evt/reg/register.php?evtcode=vin26

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

Special group participation benefits are available to encourage team participation

About ElitePlus++ Business Services 

ElitePlus++ is a leading Global organizer of premier Business Summits & Exhibitions for the Plastics, Polymers, Petrochemicals, and Packaging industries. With over 15 years of excellence and 100+ international events,

ElitePlus++ connects Raw Material Producers, Converters, Brand Owners, Technology Providers, and Policymakers worldwide. Our platforms bring together 4,500+ senior leaders annually, enabling knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and business growth. Supported by the Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals (DCPC), Government of India, ElitePlus++ has played a key role in fostering Global collaborations and industry development.

Connect with us:
For Delegate Registrations, Partnership Opportunities, Stall Bookings, or specific requirements: 

delegate@eliteplus.co.in | partner.support@eliteplus.co.in | +91 96196 34690 | www.eliteplus.co.in

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

‘People Of Bengal Have Now Understood’: Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Playing ‘Victim Card’ As BJP Releases Chargesheet Against TMC in Kolkata

Woman Attacks Her Own Lawyer With Massive Knife Inside Courtroom in Front of Judge After Relief Denied, Dragged Away by Advocates and Police | Watch Viral Video

Stock Market Holidays Next Week: NSE, BSE Shut For Mahavir Jayanti And Good Friday, Trading Limited To 3 Days- What Investors Should Know

Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Women’s Wing Chief Resigns, What Led To Her Exit Amid Ashok Kharat MMS Row As Controversy Escalates

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Row: Sexual Exploitation, Cheating Allegations Deepen Against Nashik Astrologer As Two More FIRs Filed, Total Cases Rise To 10

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Not Virat Kohli Or Abhishek Sharma! 22-Year-Old Batter and Star Wicket-Keeper Backed To Be ‘Power Players’

Weekly Tarot Readings For March 30- April 5: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

Kalesh at Galgotias University: Besties Slap, Drag, Pull Hair in Brutal Fight After One Falls for Friend’s Boyfriend, Crowd Keeps Recording | Viral Video

Building Trust : The Career Edge by Kaushik Mitra

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

TGRJC CET 2026 Registration Begins at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, How to Apply

Australia Women vs West Indies Women: Who Won The First ODI In St Kitts? Check Match Scorecard

E-3 Sentry AWACS Damaged After Iranian Missile Strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base, What Is Its Significance And How Do They Detect Threats And Control Battles?

PS5 Prices Hiked Globally: Sony PlayStation 5 Cost Raised To $649 Amid Chip Crunch And Falling Sales- Will India Be Next?

Bank of Baroda LBO Final Result 2026: Check Final Selected Candidates List at bankofbaroda.in

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”
India to Host the World’s Largest PVC Summit and Exhibition “13th VINYL INDIA 2026”

QUICK LINKS