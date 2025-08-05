LIVE TV
Home > Business > India-US In Deep Talks Over Agriculture Trade Deal: Will Farmer Interests Be Protected?

India and the US are actively discussing a bilateral trade agreement, focusing on agriculture and labor-intensive sectors. The talks aim to reduce trade barriers and boost market access while ensuring protection of Indian farmers’ livelihoods and national food security.

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu Govt Over ‘Betrayal’ Of Farmers(Image Credit- Google)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 5, 2025 22:20:17 IST

India is actively involved in the discussions on the India-USA Bilateral Trade Agreement, which aims at expanding trade and investment and deepening the US-India trade relationship to promote growth that ensures fairness, national security and job creation, especially in the labour-intensive sector, including agricultural products.

India, US Weigh Balanced Farm Trade Access

According to Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ramnath Thakur in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said that the ongoing discussions are focussed on how to take an integrated approach to strengthen and deepen bilateral trade by mutually increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepening supply chain integration.

Further, the livelihood interests of our farmers and requirements of food security have always been paramount for the Government while negotiating trade agreements with our international partners, including the US.

The remarks have significance as the two sides could not conclude due to the American demand to get comprehensive access in the Indian agriculture and dairy sector.

India, US Target BTA Phase-One by 2025

In March 2025, India and the US started talks for a balanced and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The goal of this was to finish the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Speaking on the BTA in Lok Sabha, Piyush Goyal on July 31 informed that there have been many virtual meetings between the two sides.

“The government is examining the implications of recent developments. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is engaged with all stakeholders to gather their feedback and assess the situation,” Goyal added.

“The government attaches utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure our national interest,” Goyal added. (Inputs from ANI)

india-usIndia-US Trade Deal Talks

