I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war bcci asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV Kerala Honey-Trap Boycott India Pakistan Match Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > Business > I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!

I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 is more than cricket, it's a billion-rupee business saga, where patriotism, politics, and profit collide, leaving BCCI balancing between national sentiment and massive earnings.

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025
INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 14, 2025 15:37:03 IST

India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Cricket Clash or Cash Grab? The High-Stakes BUSINESS Drama of India vs. Pakistan

TRUST ME THIS IS NOT EVEN SGOCKING ANYMORE!
When the two biggest rivals, India and Pakistan clash on the cricket field, it’s not just a game, it’s a blockbuster event that rakes in massive money, and massive business on plate just liek that!

Thanks to millions of fervent fans glued to screens worldwide. Streaming rights, advertising, sponsorships, and ticket sales create a financial storm that no one can ignore. These two politically and diplomatically charged neighbors may be at loggerheads off the field, but on game day, the cash registers ring loud and clear.

Right now, the drama off the field rivals any Bollywood thriller. After the Pulwama attack, tension etween the two skyrocketed, and diplomatic ties hit a freezing point.
The public and politicians in India are united in a rare chorus of protest against the BCCI and India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025, accusing them of chasing profits while ignoring national and patriotic sentiment.

The criticism is loud and clear: if India isn’t doing any business or trade with Pakistan, no money, no water deals- then why keep playing this “business match” called cricket?

It’s a high-stakes political saga where money, patriotism, and cricket collide. The BCCI is walking a tightrope, balancing billions in revenue against the weight of national pride and political pressure. This is no ordinary rivalry, It’s a game where every run counts, on and off the pitch.

India vs. Pakistan cricket matches don’t just light up the stadium, they set the cash registers ringing!

With millions tuning in, broadcasters and streaming platforms rake in huge profits from advertising and subscriptions. Curious how much money flows every time these rivals face off?
Let’s dig in and see just how big the business behind this epic showdown really is!

Revenue Estimates For INDIA VS PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025

Aspect Estimate (INR)
10-second TV Ad Rates ₹14-16 lakh (up to ₹16 lakh)
Co-presenting Sponsorship ₹18 crore
Associate Sponsorship ₹13 crore
Digital Ad Rates Pre-roll: ₹750/10 sec
Mid-roll: ₹600/10 sec
Connected TV: ₹1,200/10 sec
Total Asia Cup Revenue Up to ₹800 crore
Expected Earnings for SPNI Approx. ₹500 crore

INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIS CUP 2025: Money Matters You Should Know Before You Watch Match!

  • Big Bucks Over Two Decades: Did you know India-Pakistan matches have pulled in a whopping ₹10,000 crore ($1.3 billion) in revenue over the last 20 years? That’s serious money!
  • Single Match Jackpot: The Asia Cup 2025 clash alone (Sept 14) could earn ₹150–200 crore ($18–24 million) just from TV and digital streaming. Imagine that!
  • Where’s the Money Coming From?
    • Broadcasting Rights: Sony Pictures Networks India bagged the Asia Cup rights (2024-31) for ₹1,430 crore! Pakistan’s PTV Sports chipped in ₹40 crore.
    • Ads, Ads, Ads: A 10-second TV ad during the match can cost up to ₹16 lakh ($19,200). Even digital ads pull serious cash.
    • Tickets & Local Buzz: Premium seats sell out fast, though some Asia Cup tickets remain due to Dubai’s heat and political tensions.
  • Who’s Cashing In? The ICC, BCCI, PCB, broadcasters, and advertisers all bank on this mega event. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India-Pakistan match racked up over 26 billion minutes of Indian TV watch time!
  • Politics Meets Cricket: The tension is real. After the Pulwama attack, calls for boycotts and political pressure have grown loud. Yet, the game goes on, because the stakes aren’t just sporting; they’re financial.
Tags: asia cup 2025bccibusiness newscricket businesshome-hero-pos-8iccIndia vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025PCBspnisports news

RELATED News

PM Modi inaugurates bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam, world's first
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Big Shock for Team India! Star Explosive Opening Batsman Set to Miss Today’s Match Against Pakistan?
Hitaashee, Ridhima make cut in Swiss Ladies Open
Asia Cup 2025: BCCI Officials Likely To Skip India vs Pakistan Match?
India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop and Online

LATEST NEWS

"The reason to make this film was that people should forget Wassepur": Anurag Kashyap on 'Nishaanchi'
Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’ Reschedules Release, Fans Eager To Know The Date
Ashutosh Rana pens a thoughtful note on Hindi Diwas 2025, calls Hindi "source of culture"
India vs Pakistan FREE Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match 6 Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop and Online
London on Fire: 25 Arrested as Far-Right Protest Spirals Out of Control
37-year-old woman and 11-year-old die by suicide in Greater Noida
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
Miracle! Driver Narrowly Escapes As Car Fell Off Flyover In Delhi, Admitted To Hospital With Minor Injury
"Cannot blame cricketers, they are expected to represent the country": Suniel Shetty on Ind vs Pakistan clash
I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!
I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!
I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!
I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!
I BET You Didn’t Know How Much Revenue INDIA vs PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 Could Rake In – A WHOPPING ₹800 CRORE Business On Field!

QUICK LINKS