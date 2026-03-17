Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

The Indian-flagged vessel Nanda Devi reached Vadinar in Jamanagar early Tuesday morning to begin a ship-to-ship transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). carrying around 46,500 metric tons of LPG, the vessel arrived at approximately 2:30 am and is currently anchored offshore, awaiting further operations.

Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, confirmed the arrival and the planned maritime operations. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated, “It has arrived today this morning. So Nanda Devi vessel has just arrived at early morning today at 2.30 a.m., and it has come with a parcel size of 46,500 metric tons of LPG. Now it has come here for a ship-to-ship transfer.”

When Will LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begin at Vadinar Port?

The operation is scheduled to take place in the anchorage area and on the high seas, involving a second vessel. According to the Chairman, the daughter vessel, BW Birch, has also reached the site to facilitate the transfer. Logistics for the process, including the arrangement of fenders and necessary equipment, were initiated following the arrival.

“The daughter vessel is BW Birch. So that vessel has also arrived. The equipment for ship-to-ship transfer are being arranged by 1 o’clock in the afternoon. So it will be placed alongside and the operation will start at around 3,” Singh said.

Why Are LPG Vessels Being Given Priority at Indian Ports?

He noted that the vessel is anchored approximately “five nautical miles” from the port while the towing of fenders is completed to allow the ships to be placed side-to-side.

The handling of the cargo follows specific protocols established by the central government regarding energy supplies. Singh highlighted that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued clear instructions to prioritize LPG shipments at all national ports.

“It is an instruction and direction from the Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways. Our Honourable Shipping Minister is also in touch, in regular touch with all of us. He has directed that any LPG vessel coming to any of the ports is to be given priority. So it has to be dealt on a high priority and it has to be birthed and provided all facilities for efficient discharge,” the Chairman added.

What Support Is Being Provided for Smooth LPG Transfer



Port officials have engaged with the crew and representatives of the vessel to ensure smooth operations. Singh mentioned that the authority has offered full support to the maritime personnel involved in the delivery.

“Everything is okay, are all happy, we have met them and we have offered them, we have felicitated them and we have thanked them for bringing this parcel here and we have given them this assurance that any facility or any support is required from our side of any kind, we are here to support them,” Singh said.

He stated that the authority remains in readiness to handle further instructions from the Government of India as the operation proceeds.

Inputs from ANI

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