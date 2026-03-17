LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

The Indian-flagged vessel Nanda Devi reached Vadinar in Jamanagar early Tuesday morning to begin a ship-to-ship transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). carrying around 46,500 metric tons of LPG, the vessel arrived at approximately 2:30 am and is currently anchored offshore, awaiting further operations.

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port. Photo: ANI
Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port. Photo: ANI

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 17, 2026 16:36:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

The Indian-flagged vessel Nanda Devi reached Vadinar in Jamanagar early Tuesday morning to begin a ship-to-ship transfer of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). carrying around 46,500 metric tons of LPG, the vessel arrived at approximately 2:30 am and is currently anchored offshore, awaiting further operations. 

Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, confirmed the arrival and the planned maritime operations. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated, “It has arrived today this morning. So Nanda Devi vessel has just arrived at early morning today at 2.30 a.m., and it has come with a parcel size of 46,500 metric tons of LPG. Now it has come here for a ship-to-ship transfer.”

When Will LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begin at Vadinar Port? 

The operation is scheduled to take place in the anchorage area and on the high seas, involving a second vessel. According to the Chairman, the daughter vessel, BW Birch, has also reached the site to facilitate the transfer. Logistics for the process, including the arrangement of fenders and necessary equipment, were initiated following the arrival.

You Might Be Interested In

“The daughter vessel is BW Birch. So that vessel has also arrived. The equipment for ship-to-ship transfer are being arranged by 1 o’clock in the afternoon. So it will be placed alongside and the operation will start at around 3,” Singh said.

Why Are LPG Vessels Being Given Priority at Indian Ports? 

He noted that the vessel is anchored approximately “five nautical miles” from the port while the towing of fenders is completed to allow the ships to be placed side-to-side.

The handling of the cargo follows specific protocols established by the central government regarding energy supplies. Singh highlighted that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued clear instructions to prioritize LPG shipments at all national ports.

“It is an instruction and direction from the Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways. Our Honourable Shipping Minister is also in touch, in regular touch with all of us. He has directed that any LPG vessel coming to any of the ports is to be given priority. So it has to be dealt on a high priority and it has to be birthed and provided all facilities for efficient discharge,” the Chairman added.

What Support Is Being Provided for Smooth LPG Transfer

Port officials have engaged with the crew and representatives of the vessel to ensure smooth operations. Singh mentioned that the authority has offered full support to the maritime personnel involved in the delivery.

“Everything is okay, are all happy, we have met them and we have offered them, we have felicitated them and we have thanked them for bringing this parcel here and we have given them this assurance that any facility or any support is required from our side of any kind, we are here to support them,” Singh said.

He stated that the authority remains in readiness to handle further instructions from the Government of India as the operation proceeds.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei Rejects ‘Ceasefire’ Proposal Amid War With US; Iran Leader Firm On ‘Revenge’, Says Report 

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:34 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dubai uae israel iran us war live updateindian vesselLPGLPG crisisNanda DeviNanda Devi arrives at vadinar portUS-Israel-Iran war

RELATED News

Mumbai to Host III Russia–India Forum Connecting Russian Capital with Indian Businesses

NAR-India organises the annual event in Mumbai expecting a business of Rs 3000 crore with top developers and retail brands

Mega events, bigger Responsibility: What the Olympics and Commonwealth Games mean for Ahmedabad

Stock Market Monday, March 16: Will Dalal Street See A Relief Rally Or Will Iran‑Israel‑US War Fears Keep Sensex And Nifty Under Selling Pressure?

Gold Rate Today, March 15: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Major Cities As Bullion Remains Volatile Amid Global Uncertainty

LATEST NEWS

Neymar Vows to Fight for FIFA World Cup Spot After Being Left Out of Latest Brazil Call-up

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

Mumbai Lift CCTV Leak: Chairman’s Son Booked After Married Woman’s Private Video Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Outrage

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

‘No 3-Month Limit Now’: SC Removes Child Age Cap For Adoptive Mothers’ Maternity Leave, What The Apex Court Said On Parenthood?

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

Who Is Akhil Gogoi? From Anti-CAA Protest Leader To Raijor Dal Chief, Tracing The Political Journey Of Sibsagar MLA Amid Congress ‘Betrayal’ Row Ahead Of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins
Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins
Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins
Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

QUICK LINKS