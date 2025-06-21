Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > Business > India’s Economic Turnaround: From Fragile 5 To World’s Fourth Largest Economy

India’s Economic Turnaround: From Fragile 5 To World’s Fourth Largest Economy

India has emerged as a leading global economy, surpassing several nations in GDP size. However, its per capita income remains low. Experts suggest focusing on manufacturing, digital growth, and income distribution for future prosperity.

India’s Economic Turnaround: From Fragile 5 To World’s Fourth Largest Economy
India’s Economic Turnaround: From Fragile 5 To World’s Fourth Largest Economy

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 14:26:57 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India has overtaken several economies in terms of GDP over the past decade, but its citizens’ per capita income remains poor. In that context, a report by Llama Research suggested that the next phase of India’s growth must translate into individual prosperity. Manufacturing scale-up, digital formalisation, and rising income tiers are some of the reasons that are at India’s advantage.

Noting that India ranks the lowest on per capita income among the top 10 economies, Llama Research asserted, “This isn’t a flaw, it’s a window of compounding potential.” Tech-savvy population, solid policy, room for long-term capital formation, and macro stability are some other positives for India, according to the report.

“India is not just rising in rank, it’s building the foundations to lead from the ground up,” Llama Research said in the report ‘India’s growth: Journey from size to strength’.

To realise the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, a developed nation dream by 2047, India will need to achieve a growth rate of around 8 per cent at constant prices, on average, for about a decade or two, the Economic Survey document for 2024-25 tabled on January 31 asserted.

India has made quite a turnaround, climbing the ladder of economic growth. This can be gauged from the 11th in 2013-14, India has positioned itself to become the fourth largest economy. Even as India has overtaken many countries in terms of the size of the economy over the past decade, the per capita income in India remains very low.

In 2013, India was placed in the league of ‘Fragile 5’ economies. The term ‘Fragile 5’ was coined by a Morgan Stanley analyst and refers to a set of five emerging countries, including India, whose economies were not doing well. The other four countries were Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey.

Currently, India is the fifth largest economy, and among the fastest-growing major economies. It is projected to remain so over the next few years, as many global agencies have anticipated.

In the current financial year, India is set to overtake Japan to become the world’s 4th largest economy, as projected by IMF.

As was widely expected, the Indian economy grew by 6.5 per cent in real terms in the recently concluded financial year 2024-25. In 2023-24, India’s GDP grew by an impressive 9.2 per cent. According to official data, the Indian economy grew 8.7 per cent and 7.2 percent, respectively, in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi’s Government Over ‘Make In India’ And Manufacturing Decline

Tags: india gdp growthper capita income
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?