Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India's Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India’s Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 29, 2026 14:48:12 IST

Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India's Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Industrial Automation Magazine, India’s most focused and trusted platform dedicated exclusively to industrial automation, proudly marks a remarkable 40-year legacy of serving the manufacturing and engineering ecosystem with credible, unbiased, and high-impact industry knowledge.

Learn more at Industrial Automation Magazine.

Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India’s Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

A Founder’s Vision That Built a National Automation Platform

The journey of Industrial Automation Magazine began with the vision of Dr. Mariannan Arokiaswamy, a pioneer driven by passion for industrial automation and its power to transform Indian manufacturing. Inspired by leading automation exhibitions and specialized industrial publications in Germany, he recognized that India needed a dedicated platform – one that could capture technology progress, publish practical insights, and connect the automation ecosystem in a meaningful way.

That vision became Industrial Automation Magazine – a publication built with a single purpose: to serve as India’s most focused voice for automation, from shopfloor technology to strategic manufacturing transformation.

A Legacy Brand. A Focused Audience. A Credible Platform.

For four decades, the magazine has consistently delivered authoritative coverage across factory automation, process automation, robotics, PLC/SCADA, instrumentation, drives, IIoT, smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Unlike generic industrial publications, Industrial Automation Magazine is 100% automation-centric, enabling sharper editorial focus and deeper reader relevance.

The magazine is widely respected for its vendor-neutral, unbiased editorial approach—making it a platform readers trust and advertisers value.

In addition to publishing, Industrial Automation has also helped shape India’s automation ecosystem through industry engagement platforms such as Automation Expo – India’s flagship automation exhibition connecting technology brands with real industrial buyers and users.

Industry leaders have consistently endorsed the publication for its credibility, technical depth and relevance:

“The content is vendor-neutral and unbiased. Production values are high. Focus is strong – automation-centric.” – PV Sivaram, Management Consultant

“A trusted source of insights and innovation. Essential for industry leaders!” – Dr. B. R. Mehta, Sr. Vice President Retired, Reliance Industries Ltd.

“Excellent Magazine covering good technical articles and latest updates on Industry” – V.P. Raman, Engineering Consultant

“The content and topics presented are commendably aligned with the latest industry trends, providing valuable insights and expert perspectives.” – Sureshbabu Chigurupalli, Business Head, IMFA

“The Magazine is very up to date in technical articles. The layout is very attractive that it gives a feeling of relaxed reading.” – Dr. Geetha S, VP, Skyroot Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd

“I have been reading Industrial Automation for years now and you provide informative and engaging content.” – Rajalakshmi Hegde, Sr. Director, LTIMindtree

Why Industrial Automation is a Preferred Advertising Platform

Industrial Automation Magazine offers brands a unique advantage: legacy trust + a focused automation audience. It is a preferred platform for automation companies seeking high-quality visibility among the real buyers and users of technology.

Brands exploring advertising opportunities in industrial automation benefit from premium visibility among plant leaders, engineers, integrators and decision-makers in manufacturing.

Key strengths include:

  • 40-year legacy and long-standing credibility
  • Focused readership: plant leaders, engineers, integrators, consultants, decision-makers
  • Strong presence among manufacturing industries and engineering colleges
  • High recall Print Edition with long shelf-life and credibility
  • Rapidly growing reach through the Digital Magazine + Online Portal
  • Alignment with serious technical content, enabling premium brand positioning

For automation brands, advertising in Industrial Automation is more than media exposure—it is visibility backed by trust, in a publication known for quality.

Print + Digital: A Strong Dual-Impact Ecosystem

Industrial Automation delivers a powerful blend of:

  • Print Magazine (high credibility, strong retention, long shelf presence)
  • Digital Magazine & Website (fast distribution, wider reach, measurable discovery)
  • Thought leadership content, technical stories, trend reports and industry coverage
  • Strong engagement with the wider automation community through digital channels
  • Engineering Colleges: A Knowledge Resource for Industry-Ready Engineers

Industrial Automation Magazine is widely read in engineering colleges and technical institutions, supporting students and faculty with real-world insights and industry updates.

Institutions and individuals can subscribe via Industrial Automation Magazine Subscription to strengthen access to shopfloor-relevant knowledge and industry trends.

Subscriptions help institutions strengthen:

  • Industry relevance in technical education
  • Student exposure to shopfloor technologies
  • Faculty reference for curriculum enrichment and projects
  • Understanding of modern automation practices and digital manufacturing trends

About Industrial Automation Magazine

Industrial Automation Magazine is India’s focused publication dedicated exclusively to industrial automation. With a legacy of 40 years, it provides high-value technical content and industry reporting across print and digital platforms—serving manufacturing leadership, automation professionals and engineering institutions across India.

Advertising & Subscription Contact

Industrial Automation Magazine

beni@industrialautomationindia.in

+91 98672 23530

https://www.industrialautomationindia.in/

For Advertising opportunities in Industrial Automation, please visit

https://industrialautomationindia.in/advertisement

For Industrial Automation Magazine Subscription, please visit

https://industrialautomationindia.in/subscription

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 2:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: press-release-pnn

Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India’s Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

