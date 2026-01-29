Industrial Automation Magazine Celebrates 40 Years as India’s Legacy Automation Publication: Trusted by Manufacturing Leaders & Engineering Institutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: Industrial Automation Magazine, India’s most focused and trusted platform dedicated exclusively to industrial automation, proudly marks a remarkable 40-year legacy of serving the manufacturing and engineering ecosystem with credible, unbiased, and high-impact industry knowledge.
A Founder’s Vision That Built a National Automation Platform
The journey of Industrial Automation Magazine began with the vision of Dr. Mariannan Arokiaswamy, a pioneer driven by passion for industrial automation and its power to transform Indian manufacturing. Inspired by leading automation exhibitions and specialized industrial publications in Germany, he recognized that India needed a dedicated platform – one that could capture technology progress, publish practical insights, and connect the automation ecosystem in a meaningful way.
That vision became Industrial Automation Magazine – a publication built with a single purpose: to serve as India’s most focused voice for automation, from shopfloor technology to strategic manufacturing transformation.
A Legacy Brand. A Focused Audience. A Credible Platform.
For four decades, the magazine has consistently delivered authoritative coverage across factory automation, process automation, robotics, PLC/SCADA, instrumentation, drives, IIoT, smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0. Unlike generic industrial publications, Industrial Automation Magazine is 100% automation-centric, enabling sharper editorial focus and deeper reader relevance.
The magazine is widely respected for its vendor-neutral, unbiased editorial approach—making it a platform readers trust and advertisers value.
In addition to publishing, Industrial Automation has also helped shape India’s automation ecosystem through industry engagement platforms such as Automation Expo – India’s flagship automation exhibition connecting technology brands with real industrial buyers and users.
Industry leaders have consistently endorsed the publication for its credibility, technical depth and relevance:
“The content is vendor-neutral and unbiased. Production values are high. Focus is strong – automation-centric.” – PV Sivaram, Management Consultant
“A trusted source of insights and innovation. Essential for industry leaders!” – Dr. B. R. Mehta, Sr. Vice President Retired, Reliance Industries Ltd.
“Excellent Magazine covering good technical articles and latest updates on Industry” – V.P. Raman, Engineering Consultant
“The content and topics presented are commendably aligned with the latest industry trends, providing valuable insights and expert perspectives.” – Sureshbabu Chigurupalli, Business Head, IMFA
“The Magazine is very up to date in technical articles. The layout is very attractive that it gives a feeling of relaxed reading.” – Dr. Geetha S, VP, Skyroot Aerospace Systems Pvt Ltd
“I have been reading Industrial Automation for years now and you provide informative and engaging content.” – Rajalakshmi Hegde, Sr. Director, LTIMindtree
Why Industrial Automation is a Preferred Advertising Platform
Industrial Automation Magazine offers brands a unique advantage: legacy trust + a focused automation audience. It is a preferred platform for automation companies seeking high-quality visibility among the real buyers and users of technology.
Brands exploring advertising opportunities in industrial automation benefit from premium visibility among plant leaders, engineers, integrators and decision-makers in manufacturing.
Key strengths include:
- 40-year legacy and long-standing credibility
- Focused readership: plant leaders, engineers, integrators, consultants, decision-makers
- Strong presence among manufacturing industries and engineering colleges
- High recall Print Edition with long shelf-life and credibility
- Rapidly growing reach through the Digital Magazine + Online Portal
- Alignment with serious technical content, enabling premium brand positioning
For automation brands, advertising in Industrial Automation is more than media exposure—it is visibility backed by trust, in a publication known for quality.
Print + Digital: A Strong Dual-Impact Ecosystem
Industrial Automation delivers a powerful blend of:
- Print Magazine (high credibility, strong retention, long shelf presence)
- Digital Magazine & Website (fast distribution, wider reach, measurable discovery)
- Thought leadership content, technical stories, trend reports and industry coverage
- Strong engagement with the wider automation community through digital channels
- Engineering Colleges: A Knowledge Resource for Industry-Ready Engineers
Industrial Automation Magazine is widely read in engineering colleges and technical institutions, supporting students and faculty with real-world insights and industry updates.
Institutions and individuals can subscribe via Industrial Automation Magazine Subscription to strengthen access to shopfloor-relevant knowledge and industry trends.
Subscriptions help institutions strengthen:
- Industry relevance in technical education
- Student exposure to shopfloor technologies
- Faculty reference for curriculum enrichment and projects
- Understanding of modern automation practices and digital manufacturing trends
About Industrial Automation Magazine
Industrial Automation Magazine is India’s focused publication dedicated exclusively to industrial automation. With a legacy of 40 years, it provides high-value technical content and industry reporting across print and digital platforms—serving manufacturing leadership, automation professionals and engineering institutions across India.
Advertising & Subscription Contact
Industrial Automation Magazine
beni@industrialautomationindia.in
+91 98672 23530
https://www.industrialautomationindia.in/
