Home > Business > IPO Rush Fireworks: How India Lit Up The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025

IPO Rush Fireworks: How India Lit Up The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025

India’s IPO market soared from Diwali 2024 to October 2025, with record fundraises, blockbuster listings, and multibagger returns, reflecting strong investor confidence and setting the tone for Samvat 2082.

The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025
The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 21, 2025 14:48:40 IST

IPO Rush Fireworks: How India Lit Up The Markets Between Diwali 2024 And October 2025

India’s IPO Rush: If there was ever a time to light up the markets, quite literally!

it was between Diwali 2024 and October 2025. India’s IPO scene turned into a full-blown festival, with companies lining up to go public faster than you could say listing gains.

From tech unicorns to traditional giants, everyone wanted a piece of the action. We saw record-breaking fundraises, a colorful mix of sectors joining the party, and retail investors showing up with full festive spirit, even while global markets looked a little gloomy.

But this IPO boom wasn’t just about money, it was about momentum. It marked a shift in India’s market story: more innovation, more ambition, and a lot more confidence.

As Samvat 2082 begins, the message is clear, India Inc. isn’t just growing, it’s glowing. And if the last year is anything to go by, we’re just getting started.

IPO Rush October 2025: A Landmark Month for IPOs

October 2025 has stood out with blockbuster listings and record-breaking fundraising:

  • Major debuts include:

    • Tata Capital

    • LG Electronics India

    • WeWork India

  • Total funds raised projected to exceed ₹1.5 lakh crore, marking this Diwali as one of the most significant fundraising seasons in Indian history.

Noteworthy Offering:

  • Tata Capital IPO

    • Estimated size: ₹15,512 crore

    • Among the largest Indian IPOs, rivalling:

      • LIC

      • Hyundai Motor India

Top Multibagger IPOs Overview (Diwali 2024 – Diwali 2025)

These IPOs turned out to be major wealth creators, delivering stellar returns to investors over the year:

  • Stallion India Fluorochemicals316% return
  • KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration286% return
  • Zinka Logistics Solutions (Black Buck)153% return
  • Quality Power Electrical135% return
  • Waaree Energies133% return
  • Ather Energy- 125% return
  • Diffusion Engineers120% return
  • Aditya Infotech110% return
  • Garuda Construction and Engineering107% return

Key IPO Trends In India (2024–25): Boom, Buzz and a Bit of Burn

India’s IPO party continued to roll in 2025, but with some hangovers. The key market is the one where 80 companies raised $14 billion in CYTD25, as stated by Kotak Institutional Equities. Impressive?
Yes. However, a decline from 2024’s 91 IPOs worth a planet-sized $19 billion.

There was a single trend that was not increasing: the trend of Offer for Sale (OFS)- promoters cashing in instead of raising new funding for the company. Beware the exit signs, investors!

And now we come to returns, or to non-returns. In 2025, only 15% of IPOs made returns of over 25%+, compared to 41% in 2024. Many of the post-listing stars had to wear their glitter off very fast.

Zooming out from 2021 to 2025:

  • A quarter of IPOs traded below the issue price.
  • An outrageous 38 percent are now trading at underwater value.
  • And most that were at first so bright, blazed out too soon.

Lesson? Not every IPO is gold, but some of them are only glittering wrappings. Study your books, since in this market, the first in IPO may only mean ‘I Probably Overpaid’.

The Road Ahead: FY26 Outlook

India’s IPO outlook for FY26 remains bullish and robust, driven by:

  • Large-cap IPOs (e.g., Reliance Jio, Tata Capital, LG Electronics India)

  • Continued interest from:

    • Institutional investors

    • Retail investors

  • Expected fundraising to exceed ₹1.5 trillion

  • Sectors leading activity:

    • Fintech

    • Technology

    • Renewable energy

(With Inputs)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS