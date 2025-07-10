LIVE TV
IREDA Bonds Offer Capital Gains Exemption: Here’s How You Benefit

The government has granted IREDA bonds tax-exempt status under Section 54EC, offering investors LTCG exemption and enabling affordable funding for renewable energy projects worth ₹50 lakh per year investment cap.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 14:56:39 IST

Thinking about where to park your capital gains? Here’s a green opportunity you might want to explore. The central government has just given bonds issued by IREDA Ltd the tax-saving thumbs-up under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act. What does that mean for you? If you’ve made a long-term capital gain- say from selling property or stocks—you can now invest that gain in IREDA’s bonds and skip the taxman (up to Rs 50 lakh per year). These bonds will also help IREDA raise funds at lower costs to finance renewable energy projects. The notification came into effect on July 9, 2025, so if you’re sitting on capital gains right now, this could be your moment. Not only do you save taxes, but your money also supports India’s clean energy future. Now that’s what we call a smart, sustainable investment. 

How 54EC Status Helps Funding Growth, Boost To IREDA

Here’s some good news if you’ve made a profit from selling property or investments. The government now allows you to save tax on Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) up to Rs 50 lakh per financial year—if you invest that money in IREDA’s bonds issued after July 9, 2025. These bonds have a lock-in period of five years, but the reward is full tax exemption on your gains under Section 54EC. Plus, your money goes directly into supporting renewable energy projects that can repay loans on their own—no need for state subsidies. So, you get to keep more of your profit and contribute to India’s green energy mission at the same time. Sounds like a win-win!

Key Details at a Glance

Feature Description
Bond Issuer IREDA Ltd (PSU)
54EC Eligibility Bonds ≥5 years, issued post Jul 9, 2025
LTCG Exemption Cap Up to ₹50 lakh/year
Use of Funds Renewable energy projects
Tax Status Effective Date July 9, 2025
Aim Lower funding cost + boost investments

IREDA Gets A Funding Booster

With tax-free status now in place, IREDA expects to lower its cost of capital. Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, expressed gratitude, stating, “We are deeply grateful… This recognition by the Government reinforces IREDA’s pivotal role… The tax-exempt status for our bonds will offer an attractive investment avenue while ensuring increased capital availability for green energy projects.” This should help India progress toward its 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

IREDA Bonds: Save Tax, Fuel Renewables

This tax-saving move fits perfectly with India’s long-term climate vision outlined in its COP26 Panchamrit pledge. The country has committed to some big goals—like reaching 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power, getting 50% of its energy from renewables, cutting down 1 billion tonnes of emissions, reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 45%, and going net-zero by 2070. By making IREDA bonds tax-exempt, the government is giving investors a smart, low-risk option that also fuels India’s green mission. It’s not just about saving money—it’s about backing a cleaner, greener future. So if you’re looking to grow your wealth and support climate action, IREDA’s bonds check both boxes.

What Does This IREDA Tax Exemption Really Mean?

Under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, investors can now save on Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) by putting their profits into IREDA bonds. If you earn capital gains and invest up to Rs 50 lakh in these bonds within six months, you won’t have to pay any tax on that amount. These IREDA bonds come with a lock-in period of five years and will fund self-sustaining renewable energy projects. So, not only do you save big on taxes, but you also back India’s green energy mission. It’s a smart move—your money works harder for you, and cleaner for the planet.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: IREDAIREDA bonds

