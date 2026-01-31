LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Bank Open Today? Here's What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

he standard RBI framework for scheduled closures provides customers with advance notice of branch shutdown times, which enables them to make alternative banking arrangements when needed.

(Photo: Canva)
(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 31, 2026 11:31:26 IST

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

January 31 operates as a fifth Saturday which does not establish bank closure requirements for the day, so all banking services, including in branch operations, remain open during regular business hours. 

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

Banks across India will remain open on Saturday, January 31, 2026, because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not treat all Saturdays as public holidays. The official RBI holiday calendar specifies that banks will close only on second and fourth Saturdays of each month and all Sundays and designated public holidays and regional holidays. The banking system will operate normally on January 31, which falls on a fifth Saturday because it does not exist as a public holiday. The RBI guidelines establish that banks only observe second and fourth Saturdays as official holidays while all other Saturdays function as normal workdays. 

Customers who require essential transactions throughout the weekend should have access to their local branches for their banking needs. Customers can access most banking services through digital banking platforms which include UPI and mobile and internet banking and ATMs, even when physical branches are closed.

The RBI calendar for February 2026 shows that banks will be closed on the second Saturday (February 14) and the fourth Saturday (February 28) and all Sundays. The standard RBI framework for scheduled closures provides customers with advance notice of branch shutdown times, which enables them to make alternative banking arrangements when needed. 

Also Read: Union Budget 2026 Income Tax Expectations: What Taxpayers Want

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 11:31 AM IST
Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31
Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31
Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31
Is Bank Open Today? Here’s What The RBI Calendar Says About The Fifth Saturday Holiday On January 31

QUICK LINKS