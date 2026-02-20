LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya Abhishek Sharma Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Jefferies predicts India’s IT sector could gain from the AI revolution, with Infosys-Anthropic partnership driving enterprise AI adoption, custom models, and AI-led services, unlocking $300-400 billion growth potential by 2030.

Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up
Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 20, 2026 14:00:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Indian IT Sector Poised to Benefit from AI Transition, Says Jefferies

Contrary to earlier fears that artificial intelligence (AI) might disrupt India’s information technology (IT) sector, recent analysis by Jefferies suggests the industry could emerge as a structural beneficiary of the AI revolution. While concerns about automation, revenue compression, and potential white-collar job losses initially dominated the narrative, new developments point to an expanding opportunity landscape, particularly in enterprise AI adoption and custom model deployment.

Enterprise AI And Strategic Partnerships Drive Growth

A notable highlight is the collaboration between US-based AI firm Anthropic and Infosys to develop tailored AI agents for enterprise clients. Jefferies emphasized that the partnership signals strong demand for “small language models” trained on proprietary corporate data, an area where Indian IT firms can integrate and migrate enterprise systems. Corporates are increasingly showing preference for domain-specific, in-house AI solutions rather than relying solely on large, general-purpose models, creating a unique growth avenue for IT service providers.

You Might Be Interested In

Infosys Leads AI Adoption Among Top Clients

AI adoption is accelerating among large Indian IT clients. Around 90% of Infosys’s top 200 customers are actively using its AI-related services, indicating that AI integration is moving from pilot programs to full-scale deployment. Jefferies noted that AI-led services pipelines could mitigate macroeconomic risks by sustaining demand and employment in the sector, which currently employs around 5.8 million people.

Expanding Market for AI Transformation Services

The shift toward AI-enabled transformation services, including Infosys’s recently unveiled “AI First” offerings, significantly expands the addressable market. Jefferies estimates that AI-led services in India could reach USD 300-400 billion by 2030. With enterprise AI adoption and customized model deployment gaining momentum, the Indian IT sector may not only preserve its market relevance but also play a central role in enabling AI transformation globally.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)

Also Read: ‘Learn Or Leave,’ Warns Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet; AI Skills Become…

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AI investmentAI partnershipAI revolutionAI services Indiaai-adoptionAI-first offeringsai-transformationAnthropiccustom AI modelsenterprise AIIndian IT sectorIndian technology marketInfosysIT growth Indiajefferies-report

RELATED News

Upcoming IPOs On Dalal Street: From Healthcare to Diamond Jewellery, Grey Market Hints at Early Gains as Market Prepares for IPO Surge

ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

Why Are Indian IT Stocks Falling Today? Infosys, HCL, Wipro Under Pressure Amid US Sell-Off And Geopolitical Tensions

1 Crore Sq Ft Warehousing Expansion: Built-to-Suit Industrial Warehouse announced by Ashwika Warehousing LLP on Founder Dharam Agarwal’s Birthday!

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

LATEST NEWS

Agra Dowry Shocker: Brother-in-Law Installs CCTV In Woman’s Washroom, In-Laws Demand WagonR And Rs 2 Lakh Despite Rs 15 Lakh Wedding

‘Don’t Smoke’ Warning Ignored: Man Sets Motorcycle On Fire At Raipur Petrol Pump As Flames Spread In Seconds; Shocking Video Caught On Camera

Maithili Thakur Takes A Sharp Jibe At Lalu Yadav, Compares Him To ‘Dhritarashtra’ In Fiery Maiden Bihar Assembly Speech: ‘The King Was Experienced But Blind’

How Iran’s Khamenei, Facing US Airstrike Threats, And A Crumbling Empire, Is Fighting To Preserve His 36-Year Rule – From Ballistic Missiles To Bloody Crackdowns

Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…’

Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Mrunal Thakur’s Love Story, A Secret Saga You Can’t Miss!

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Physics Paper Analysis, Difficulty Level, And Exam Guidelines

Who Is Ranvir Sachdeva? 8-year-old Indian Coder Becomes Youngest Speaker At AI Impact Summit In New Delhi

Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo”

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies
Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies
Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies
Is Indian IT About to Strike Gold in the AI Era? Infosys-Anthropic AI Tie-Up Hints Yes, Says Jefferies

QUICK LINKS