Is Patel Chem IPO Worth A Look? Oversubscribed, Strong Retail Interest Ahead Of Closing

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd, a well-known company in the business of chemicals, has opened its IPO on July 25, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO will close on July 29, 2025 with the allotment date given July 30, 2025.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 25, 2025 20:26:57 IST

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd, a well-known company in the business of chemicals, has opened its IPO on July 25, 2025 for the subscription. The IPO will close on July 29, 2025 with the allotment date given July 30, 2025. 

The investor has shown their keen interest and the IPO is subscribed to 1.63 times. 

The company is a well-known player in the refurbished electronics industry, and has launched a ₹59 crore IPO. 

If you are an investor and are planning to participate, hereunder are the details you must know beforehand:  

Key Details

• Issue Opens: July 25, 2025
• Issue Closes: July 29, 2025
• Allotment Date: July 30, 2025
• Price Band: ₹82 to ₹84 per share
• Minimum Investment: ₹2,68,800
• Quantity in one Lot: 1600
• Issue Size: ₹59 crore

Consolidated Bid Details

Total Subscription: 1.63x
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 3.48x
Non-Institutional Investors: 3.27x
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.01x

About the Company

Patel Chem Specialities Ltd is a Gujarat based company mainly into the business of specialty chemicals, particularly on cellulose-based excipients. These chemicals are used in tablets, food additive, personal care, and industrial formulations.

The company manufactures a diverse range of products critical for various industries including cosmetics, industrial applications, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Investors are advised to read the prospectus carefully and consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

