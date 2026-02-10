LIVE TV
Home > Business > Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi's Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 10, 2026 18:30:10 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 10: Lux Cozi, one of India’s leading innerwear and premium wear brands, successfully hosted its Grand Retailers’ meet in Indore, bringing together over 2000 retailers from across Madhya Pradesh. The event reaffirmed the brand’s focus on deepening retailer relationships and accelerating growth in key central Indian markets.

The conference was attended by Ashok Kumar Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries Limited, and Saket Kumar Todi, Director, Lux Industries Limited, underlining the company’s continued emphasis on strong trade partnerships and long-term channel engagement. The meet served as a strategic platform for discussions on market opportunities, evolving consumer preferences, and the brand’s growth roadmap.

Bollywood actress and brand ambassador of Lux Cozi, Jacqueline Fernandez, joined the conference and interacted with retailers and business partners, strengthening consumer connect and enhancing brand visibility. Her participation reflected Lux Cozi’s focus on cultural relevance and engagement at the retail level.

Addressing the gathering, Saket Kumar Todi, Director, Lux Industries Limited, said “Retailers are at the core of Lux Cozi’s growth story. Markets like Madhya Pradesh have shown consistent momentum, driven by strong consumer demand and deep rooted trust at the retail level. Our focus is on empowering our partners with relevant products, efficient supply chains, and sustained brand investments, so that growth is shared, scalable, and long-term.”

The Indore conference underscored Lux Cozi’s broader strategy of working closely with its retail ecosystem to drive sustainable growth. With a strong presence across India and exports to over 50 countries, Lux Cozi continues to strengthen its leadership across innerwear and lifestyle categories through its diversified portfolio including ONN, Lux Cozi, Lux Mozzee, Lux Parker and Pynk.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 6:30 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

