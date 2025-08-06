LIVE TV
Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don't Update Your Account?

Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?

Re-KYC is now mandatory for most Jan Dhan account holders as the scheme marks 10 years. Banks are holding camps for updates, new accounts, and awareness. RBI also plans simplified claim settlement and expanded retail investment access.

Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 14:52:29 IST

As the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) ends a decade since its inception in 2014, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made re-KYC (Know Your Customer) mandatory for many account holders. With over 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened under the PMJDY, a large number are now pending for periodic re-KYC updates.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday declared that banks will be organising re-KYC camps from July 1 to September 30 at the Panchayat level. The objective of these camps is to provide doorstep banking services, including account updates, initiating new accounts, and awareness on micro-insurance along with pension schemes.

The change is part of a larger strategic financial inclusion and customer convenience. In addition to re-KYC, Malhotra revealed plans to standardise the process for claim settlement in the case of deceased account holders. This comprises of deposits, articles in safe custody, and locker contents, which will help families access these services effortlessly and consistently across banks.

Further, the RBI will improve the RBI Retail-Direct platform, allowing retail investors to participate in treasury bills through systematic investment plans (SIPs), providing easy access of government securities to general public.

Governor Malhotra confirmed the RBI’s commitment to citizen welfare, specifying, “It is the people of India, including those at the bottom of the pyramid, who are our raison detre, or the reason of our being.”

Jan Dhan account holders are advised to visit the nearest bank or camp for re-KYC to avoid service disruptions.

Also Read: 

Tags: rbi

Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?

Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?
Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?
Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?
Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?

