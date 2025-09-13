Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
Home > Business > Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season

Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 04:04:04 IST

Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12: Kataria Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted names in fine jewellery, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its new luxury showroom at Kalpataru Grandeur, Indore, this Diwali. The upcoming showroom will offer a fresh and sophisticated jewellery experience, combining heritage with innovation.

A Destination for Jewellery Enthusiasts

Thoughtfully designed with elegant interiors and a regal ambience, the showroom will feature Kataria Jewellers’ wide collection of gold, diamond, polki, platinum, gemstone, and silver creations. Each masterpiece reflects timeless artistry, fine craftsmanship, and modern design sensibilities, appealing to customers with both traditional and contemporary tastes.

Honoring Heritage with Modern Design

For decades, Kataria Jewellers has been recognized for its authenticity, exceptional quality, and intricate designs. Under the visionary leadership of Harsh Kataria, the Indore showroom will uphold this proud legacy while introducing curated bridal collections, unique statement pieces, and modern styles tailored for new-age jewellery lovers.

Luxurious and Personalized Experience

At the new showroom, customers will be guided by expert consultants who ensure every visit is memorable. The shopping journey is not only about jewellery but also about experiencing the warmth, elegance, and trust that Kataria Jewellers stands for.

Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season

A Festive Gift to Indore

Sharing their thoughts on the launch, the management of Kataria Jewellers said:

“This festive season, we are proud to present a new showroom in Indore as our tribute to the people of Madhya Pradesh. With innovative designs, timeless heritage, and a luxurious ambience, this destination reflects our promise of trust and elegance for generations to come.”

Guided by the continued leadership of Harsh Kataria, the brand remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the jewellery industry and creating unmatched experiences for its customers.

With the upcoming opening, Kataria Jewellers continues to strengthen its presence as a preferred destination for jewellery enthusiasts in Indore and across Madhya Pradesh.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season

Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season

