LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 19, 2025 15:02:06 IST

Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19: India’s rising profile in quantum research came into focus in Kolkata with the city hosting the International Conference and Exposium on Quantum Sensing and Metrology (ICEQSM) 2025.

Organised by CQuERE, TCG CREST, at the Bose Institute Auditorium, the four-day meet brought together scientists, technologists, entrepreneurs and students from across the world. It was held in celebration of the United Nations’ International Year of Quantum Science and Technology and aligned with the Government of India’s National Quantum Mission launched last year.

The conference highlighted how advances in quantum research are moving from labs to real-world applications. Experts discussed how the technology could make GPS navigation more precise, improve the resolution and speed of MRI scans, and open new frontiers in defense, climate monitoring and precision agriculture. Emerging areas such as quantum radar, cold atom interferometers and quantum-enhanced inertial navigation were also showcased.

Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

“What excited me about ICEQSM 2025 was seeing complex quantum science connect with everyday problems people actually care about,” said Suprakash Das, Director Finance & Operations at TCG CREST. “We were talking about GPS that doesn’t drift, MRI scans that are faster and clearer, and tools that can help farmers or climate scientists make better decisions.”

Researchers stressed the growing potential of quantum sensing for biomedical use. Dr. Tanmoy Basu, Assistant Professor at TCG CREST and part of the National Quantum Mission, said work on diamond-based quantum sensors underscored how the science is “moving beyond theory into solutions that affect everyday lives. From navigation to healthcare, the possibilities are immense.”

The event also focused on building bridges between academia, start-ups and industry. “The emphasis on real-world applications and entrepreneurship made it a true milestone for India’s journey under the National Quantum Mission,” said Dr. Aishik Acharya, Senior Scientist at TCG CREST.

Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

Alongside discussions and roundtables, the conference featured start-up showcases, venture capital matchmaking and Wiley-sponsored awards for best presentations. Select research will be published in Advanced Quantum Technologies and Annalen der Physik.

Supported by ISRO, ANRF and several corporate partners, ICEQSM 2025 reinforced India’s positioning in the global quantum race. By encouraging collaborations and showcasing practical innovations, the Kolkata meet marked a step towards turning cutting-edge quantum science into technologies that could reshape everyday human experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerclimate-monitoringkolkata-conferencemetrology-expopnnprecision-agriculturequantum-research

RELATED News

Meet Siddharth Jain, Man Who Bought First Tesla Car In India, Here’s How Elon Musk Reacted
Merck Foundation CEO meets the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th edition of MFFLI Summit
GK Energy Limited IPO: Day 1 Subscription Out, Should You Jump In? Check The Details!
Lenovo GOAST 4.0 Decodes Trillions of Cells, Accelerating Genome Analysis to 24 Minutes
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Backs Karnataka’s Move To Invite Banu Mushtaq For Mysuru Dasara
Sunil Gavaskar To Gautam Gambhir ‘Don’t Risk Jasprit Bumrah Before Asia Cup 2025 Final’
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies after tragic scuba dive in Singapore
Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Net Worth Of Famous Singer Will Shock You
"Proud moment to achieve gold for India": Jaismine Lamboria after World Boxing Championship triumph
IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match 12 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs Oman Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’
Smoking Image On ‘Mother Mary Come To Me’ Cover: Arundhati Roy Faces Legal Challenge In Kerala
Legendary Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away In Singapore
"This is murder of democracy": Congress MLA BR Patil backs Rahul Gandhi's charge on 'Vote-Chori' in Aland
Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech
Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech
Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech
Kolkata Hosts Global Quantum Conference, Spotlights India's Growing Edge in Next-Gen Tech

QUICK LINKS