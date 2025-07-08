Kotak Mahindra Shares Climb 4% On Tuesday Following Q1 Update

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock price witnessed a rally upto 4 per cent to Rs 2,241 in early hour of intra day trading on Tuesday,July 8. The surge came on the back of healthy performance posted in recently ended June quarter. The bank recorded consistent momentum in both loan growth and deposit accumulation, despite a slowdown in low-cost deposit gains.

Kotak Mahindra Q1 Result

The private sector lender’s loan book widend to Rs 4.45 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, reflecting a 14 percent increase compared to Rs 3.90 lakh crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, advances grew 4.2 percent from Rs 4.27 lakh crore at the end of March. Deposits also showed healthy growth, with end-of-period deposits rising 14.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 5.13 lakh crore, and increasing 2.8 percent compared to the March quarter’s Rs 4.99 lakh crore. Average total deposits pegged at Rs 4.92 lakh crore, marking a nearly 13 percent rise YoY and a 5 percent increase sequentially.

However, growth in low-cost current and savings account (CASA) deposits was relatively moderate. Average CASA deposits were Rs 1.92 lakh crore, up 4.2 percent YoY and 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. End-of-period CASA deposits declined 2.2 percent sequentially to Rs 2.10 lakh crore but remained 7.9 percent higher than the same period last year.

Following the update, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its Overweight rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank and set a target price of Rs 2,650 per share, suggesting a potential upside of 23 percent from the recent closing price. The firm pointed to the bank’s solid growth, even amid a tough macroeconomic backdrop. Jefferies also maintained its Buy rating, with a slightly lower target of Rs 2,550.

Kotak Mahindra On Tueday

As of 1 PM, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shares were trading at Rs 2,217. It opened at Rs 2,201 and during intraday trading, the stock touched a high of Rs 2,241 and a low of Rs 2,186.

