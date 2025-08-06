Ladli Behna Yojana: How Women Are Getting ₹1500 Monthly, Are You Eligible Too?

The Ladli Behna Yojana is a government welfare scheme. The objective of the scheme is to empower economically weaker women in the society by providing direct financial assistance.

The scheme was initiated in Madhya Pradesh, however, the model is gaining attention nationwide as a potential template for women-centric social welfare initiatives.

Under the Ladli Behna Yojna, there is a financial aid given to the eligible women candidate. This monthly financial aid goes directly into their bank accounts. Initially, the monthly support was ₹1,000, later raised up to ₹1,250, and it is set to increase to ₹1,500 from Bhai Dooj this year.

The scheme also comprises occasional festive bonuses, such as an extra ₹250 on Raksha Bandhan, representing not just financial support but also a gesture of respect and attachment.

Ladli Behna Yojana: Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, a woman must be:

• Aged between 21 and 60 years

• A resident of the state implementing the scheme

• From a low-income household, with no income tax payers in the family

• Not employed in a government job

What are the Benefits of Ladli Behna Yojana

• Regular monthly income support

• Festive bonuses and advance payments for major festivals

• Financial independence for women, especially homemakers

• Encouragement for participation in family and community decision-making

The Ladli Behna Yojana is applied at the state level, and its success has increased interest in similar programs elsewhere. The financial aid given to the eligible women acts as a social security net for women who often continue outside the formal economy.

Governments looking to replicate this model and intends to reduce gender inequality and improve women’s economic status across India.

