Home > Business > Laser Technologies Earns Great Place To Work Certification for 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 5, 2026 15:57:16 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 05: Laser Technologies Private Limited, a leader in advanced laser cutting, metal marking and welding, sheet metal forming, and automation solutions for leading enterprises and MSMEs, has been CertifiedLaser Technologies Earns Great Place To Work Certification for 2026 by Great Place To Work® for 2026. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from current employees, who reported high levels of confidence in leadership, pride in their work, and a strong sense of belonging—reinforcing the company’s commitment to building a people-first, high-performance culture. 93% of employees said it’s a great place to work, which is well over the average of Top 100 benchmark companies in India.

“Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is deeply meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees,” said Dr. Rakesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Laser Technologies Private Limited. “At Laser Technologies, we believe that trust, transparency, and respect are fundamental to sustainable growth. This certification validates our long-term commitment to creating an environment where people feel safe, valued, and inspired to do their best work.”

Echoing this sentiment, Pankti Agarwal, Executive Director, Laser Technologies Private Limited, added, “Our culture is shaped by listening to our people and acting on their feedback. This recognition reflects the consistency with which our teams experience fairness, collaboration, and purpose across the organization. We see this not as a milestone, but as a responsibility to keep raising the bar for employee experience.”

“Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that the certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Laser Technologies stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, leveraging over three decades of research and data-driven insights to recognize organizations that deliver consistently positive employee experiences. Certification is based solely on what employees report about their workplace, making it one of the most credible and respected employer recognitions worldwide.

Laser Technologies’ people strategy focuses on fostering trust-driven leadership, meaningful work, innovation opportunities, and a safe, inclusive workplace. Through continuous feedback, leadership development, structured skill enhancement programs, and a strong emphasis on well-being and professional growth, Laser Technologies has built a culture that supports collaboration, agility, and long-term engagement.

About Laser Technologies Private Limited

Laser Technologies Private Limited is a leading laser cutting and welding solutions company specializing in advanced laser processing, precision manufacturing, and technology-driven industrial solutions. Customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do. By combining innovation, precision, and quality, Laser Technologies partners with clients across industries to deliver reliable, high-performance, future-ready solutions that consistently meet and exceed expectations

To learn more: lasertechnologies.co.in

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1984, it has helped organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Its certification and employer recognition programs are considered the gold standard worldwide.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 3:57 PM IST
