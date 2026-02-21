LIVE TV
Home > Business > LIC in Spotlight: Big Leap Bet on IT Amid Slump – Heavy Buys And Strategic Portfolio Moves Reveal Long-Term Vision

LIC defies market trends, boosting IT investments in TCS, HCL, and Coforge amid sector slump. The insurer selectively trims financials, metals, and industrials while expanding long-term stakes in diverse sectors.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 21, 2026 14:30:33 IST

The market is abuzz about the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) after the company went against prevailing trends, even as AI fears rattled IT stocks. The insurer launched a major acquisition drive, buying Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares worth Rs 3,136 crore, HCL Technologies shares worth Rs 2,293 crore, and establishing a new investment position in Coforge.

Why the spotlight? LIC’s contrarian strategy stands out in a sea of cautious investors. While others were offloading tech shares, LIC increased its exposure, betting on a recovery in IT stocks. Market watchers are analyzing whether this move signals a strategic long-term investment plan or is simply another twist in India’s stock market saga. The episode underscores how major financial institutions navigate business decisions even amid turbulent market conditions.

LIC’s Selective Bets Beyond Technology: Strategy or Show?

LIC is expanding its business operations beyond its current focus on IT sector recovery efforts. The insurance company invested Rs 2,942 crore into Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which became its second-largest acquisition after TCS. The inclusion of NMDC, Bajaj Auto, and Coal India demonstrates strong interest in public sector undertakings and domestic demand-driven businesses, showing that LIC plans to invest for the long term. The insurer sold portions of its ownership in Adani Ports & SEZ and Maruti Suzuki, demonstrating its selective purchasing approach. LIC increased its stake in 73 companies listed on the NSE while reducing its stake in 90 companies, and the average share price of companies where LIC increased its ownership showed only 0.14% movement. LIC builds its stock collection through share purchases, which will benefit the company over the long term, while other market participants focus on immediate trends.

LIC’s IT Allocation Surges Despite Market Weakness

  • LIC’s technology holdings increased from Rs 1.82 lakh crore to Rs 2.17 lakh crore.

  • IT’s share in LIC’s overall portfolio rose from 11.32% to 12.43%.

  • The increase came even as several IT stocks fell sharply, with some dropping up to 30% from recent peaks.

  • Coforge saw the most notable move: LIC’s stake jumped from under 1% in September to 4.66% by December.

  • The midcap IT firm, Coforge, was among the worst-hit in the recent selloff.

LIC Reduces Exposure in Financials, Industrials, and Metals

Sector Company / Holdings Action Taken / Notes Portfolio Share Impact
Financials State Bank of India (SBI) Sold shares worth Rs 3,080 crore Reduced from 27.21% to 26.52%
Financials HDFC Bank Trimmed stake
Financials Bank of Baroda Trimmed stake
Industrials Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Reduced holdings
Industrials Reliance Industries Reduced holdings
Metals Hindalco Industries Reduced holdings
Metals Vedanta Reduced holdings
Metals Steel Authority of India Reduced holdings

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Claude Code Security Shock: Anthropic’s AI Tool Sends Cybersecurity Stocks Tumbling – What IT Investors Need to Know

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 2:29 PM IST
