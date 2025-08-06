LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of Elon Musk’s X, has joined telehealth company eMed as its new CEO. Her move from media to medicine aligns with eMed’s pivot to GLP-1 weight loss treatments, marking a strategic shift amid rising telehealth demand.

Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 6, 2025 16:42:00 IST

Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has moved from media to medicine. This starts a new chapter for Linda who has been named the new CEO of eMed. eMed is a Miami-based telehealth company. The announcement came Tuesday, less than a week after her departure from X.

eMed is best known for giving access to GLP-1 medications, together with weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. The move signifies a different career shift for Yaccarino. She has spent decades in advertising leadership at NBCUniversal and Turner Broadcasting before heading the top position in X.

Strategic timing in the GLP-1 boom

In its statement, eMed called the employment a “game-changing moment” as the five-year-old company pivots from pandemic-era Covid-19 testing services to digital chronic care. The company now is focusing in the growing market of GLP-1-based weight loss treatments. Yaccarino’s experience is likely to help eMed develop partnerships with both employers and governments.

“The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it,” Yaccarino said in the announcement. She further said, that her new role suggests a chance to merge technology, lifestyle, and data into a consumer-facing digital practices.

Competing in a growing telehealth market

eMed enters a highly competitive but fast-expanding field. Competitors like WeightWatchers, which just developed from bankruptcy, have also moved into online sales of GLP-1 medications.

The demand for such treatments has poured globally, with pharmaceutical firms and digital health providers struggling for market share.

Also Read: How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine And Create AI Videos Fom Text Prompts

Tags: elon musk

RELATED News

tock Market Today: Humpty Dumpty Moment? Sensex and Nifty Slip After Flat Start — Here’s Why
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
US Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Gold Jewellery: What It Means For The Industry
How Reliance Industries Boosted Shareholder Value By 5x In 10 Years: The Secrets Behind The Growth
Why Mukesh Ambani Continues To Draw Zero Salary For 5th Year In A Row

LATEST NEWS

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed
Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed
Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed
Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?