Linda Yaccarino Leaves Elon Musk’s X For Unexpected New Role As CEO Of eMed

Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has moved from media to medicine. This starts a new chapter for Linda who has been named the new CEO of eMed. eMed is a Miami-based telehealth company. The announcement came Tuesday, less than a week after her departure from X.

eMed is best known for giving access to GLP-1 medications, together with weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. The move signifies a different career shift for Yaccarino. She has spent decades in advertising leadership at NBCUniversal and Turner Broadcasting before heading the top position in X.

Strategic timing in the GLP-1 boom

In its statement, eMed called the employment a “game-changing moment” as the five-year-old company pivots from pandemic-era Covid-19 testing services to digital chronic care. The company now is focusing in the growing market of GLP-1-based weight loss treatments. Yaccarino’s experience is likely to help eMed develop partnerships with both employers and governments.

“The healthcare industry has been disrupted by technology, but not yet completely transformed by it,” Yaccarino said in the announcement. She further said, that her new role suggests a chance to merge technology, lifestyle, and data into a consumer-facing digital practices.

Competing in a growing telehealth market

eMed enters a highly competitive but fast-expanding field. Competitors like WeightWatchers, which just developed from bankruptcy, have also moved into online sales of GLP-1 medications.

The demand for such treatments has poured globally, with pharmaceutical firms and digital health providers struggling for market share.

