Logiciel Solutions IPO Starts Strong as GMP Climbs and Financials Impress; Key Highlights Inside

Logiciel Solutions IPO: Day One And Pricing Information

Are you prepared to dive into the most recent tech sector IPO? Logiciel Solutions has made its public offering, with the first day on the 28th of November, and it will be open until the 2nd of December. If you have an eye on an IT services company that is expanding and has a solid global presence, then this is the one you should watch closely.

The company has set its share price at a band of ₹183–₹193, with each share having a face value of ₹10. Are you curious about the minimum amount that you would have to invest to be part of the offering? The minimum lot size is 600 shares, and you can apply for as many lots of 600 as you want, very suitable for investors who want to adjust their risk and investment size according to their confidence and budget.

With Logiciel being perceived as a powerful technology collaborator for international clients, the IPO is now starting to attract interest from retail and tech-savvy investors.

Thus, the fundamental question becomes, is Logiciel Solutions the next tech listing that would be a great addition to your portfolio?

Logiciel Solutions IPO: Key Details

Category Data FY25 Revenue ₹21.20 crore (↑ 24% from ₹17.10 crore in FY24) FY25 PAT ₹5.47 crore (↑ 38%) H1 FY25 Revenue (Apr–Sept) ₹12.83 crore H1 FY25 PAT ₹3.56 crore Performance Highlight Strong operating leverage and business growth Overall Subscription (Day 1) 28% Retail Subscription 46% NII (HNI) Subscription 13% QIB Subscription No bids yet Fresh Issue ₹32.70 crore Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹7.20 crore Post-Issue Share Capital Increases from 57.7 lakh to 74.7 lakh shares Fund Utilisation – Physical Infrastructure Yes Fund Utilisation – HR & Product Development Yes Fund Utilisation – IT Infrastructure Yes Fund Utilisation – Business Development & Marketing Yes Logiciel Solutions IPO GMP Today GMP Today: ₹40

Estimated Listing Price: ₹233 per share (≈ 20.73% above upper price of ₹193)

GMP trend shows upward momentum over the past four sessions, ranging from ₹0 to ₹40 .

Grey market premium reflects investor willingness to pay above issue price.

