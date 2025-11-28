Logiciel Solutions IPO Starts Strong as GMP Climbs and Financials Impress; Key Highlights Inside

Logiciel Solutions IPO: Day One And Pricing Information
Are you prepared to dive into the most recent tech sector IPO? Logiciel Solutions has made its public offering, with the first day on the 28th of November, and it will be open until the 2nd of December. If you have an eye on an IT services company that is expanding and has a solid global presence, then this is the one you should watch closely.
The company has set its share price at a band of ₹183–₹193, with each share having a face value of ₹10. Are you curious about the minimum amount that you would have to invest to be part of the offering? The minimum lot size is 600 shares, and you can apply for as many lots of 600 as you want, very suitable for investors who want to adjust their risk and investment size according to their confidence and budget.
With Logiciel being perceived as a powerful technology collaborator for international clients, the IPO is now starting to attract interest from retail and tech-savvy investors.
Thus, the fundamental question becomes, is Logiciel Solutions the next tech listing that would be a great addition to your portfolio?
Logiciel Solutions IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Data
|FY25 Revenue
|₹21.20 crore (↑ 24% from ₹17.10 crore in FY24)
|FY25 PAT
|₹5.47 crore (↑ 38%)
|H1 FY25 Revenue (Apr–Sept)
|₹12.83 crore
|H1 FY25 PAT
|₹3.56 crore
|Performance Highlight
|Strong operating leverage and business growth
|Overall Subscription (Day 1)
|28%
|Retail Subscription
|46%
|NII (HNI) Subscription
|13%
|QIB Subscription
|No bids yet
|Fresh Issue
|₹32.70 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹7.20 crore
|Post-Issue Share Capital
|Increases from 57.7 lakh to 74.7 lakh shares
|Fund Utilisation – Physical Infrastructure
|Yes
|Fund Utilisation – HR & Product Development
|Yes
|Fund Utilisation – IT Infrastructure
|Yes
|Fund Utilisation – Business Development & Marketing
|Yes
Logiciel Solutions IPO GMP Today
-
GMP Today: ₹40
-
Estimated Listing Price: ₹233 per share (≈ 20.73% above upper price of ₹193)
-
GMP trend shows upward momentum over the past four sessions, ranging from ₹0 to ₹40.
-
Grey market premium reflects investor willingness to pay above issue price.
(With Inputs)
