M-Sanvi Real Estate Rolls Out Comprehensive Portfolio Covering Residential, Commercial & Industrial Spaces in Delhi/NCR

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 9, 2025 07:18:08 IST

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., one of Delhi/NCR’s most trusted names in affordable and quality housing, has announced the expansion of its property portfolio to include residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. With this strategic development, the company reinforces its commitment to serving the evolving needs of homebuyers, investors, and businesses under one umbrella.

From luxury apartments and affordable housing projects to independent homes, ready-to-move-in flats, office spaces, and industrial properties, M-Sanvi is now positioned as a comprehensive real estate solutions provider. This move not only strengthens the company’s foothold in Delhi/NCR but also reflects its vision of building vibrant communities and supporting business growth.

“At M-Sanvi, our goal has always been to go beyond building homes; we build opportunities and lasting relationships. With the launch of our expanded portfolio, we are ensuring that whether someone is looking for their dream home, a modern office, or an industrial unit, they will find the right property with us. This step not only strengthens our offerings but also moves us closer to becoming one of the most respected and trusted names in real estate across the country,” said Mr. Mukesh Kumar, Founder & Director, M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

This expansion also underscores M-Sanvi’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth. By integrating eco-friendly solutions and embracing new technologies, the company aims to deliver projects that not only meet current market needs but also anticipate the future demands of clients across Delhi/NCR and beyond.

About M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Founded by Mr. Mukesh Kumar a motivational speaker, business coach, and visionary leader from a humble background M-Sanvi Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. has quickly become a leading name in Delhi/NCR’s real estate market. Guided by the motto “Ghar Sahi Milega Yahi” (You will find your home right here), the company has earned the trust of over 5,000 clients by delivering luxury apartments, affordable housing,independent homes, ready-to-move-in units, and now commercial and industrial properties. With a strong focus on quality, value, and customer satisfaction, M-Sanvi is expanding its footprint into neighboring states with the goal of serving 10,000+ clients in the next five years, while embracing sustainability and innovation as the cornerstones of its growth.

