Home > Business > Maharashtra Govt reaffirms regulatory compliance for Laxmi Organic's Lote facility

Maharashtra Govt reaffirms regulatory compliance for Laxmi Organic's Lote facility

Maharashtra Govt reaffirms regulatory compliance for Laxmi Organic’s Lote facility

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 27, 2026 19:59:13 IST

Maharashtra Govt reaffirms regulatory compliance for Laxmi Organic’s Lote facility

New Delhi [India], February 25: Laxmi Organic Industries Limited’s chemical facility in Ratnagiri district has all required environmental clearances and pollution-control consents to operate, Maharashtra’s Environment Minister said on Tuesday, in response to a question raised in the state legislature.

In a written response to question in the state assembly, Pankaja Munde, Minister of Environment & Climate Change and Animal Husbandry, said the Ratnagiri plant at MIDC Lote Parshuram was granted environmental clearance in March 2020 for the production of specialty intermediates and received Consent to Establish from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in February 2021. Subsequent consents, including Consent to Operate obtained in July 2023 and clearances for expansion in 2025, were also duly obtained.

Munde noted that local protests and representations had been received over environmental concerns, but stressed that the plant is operating within the conditions of its statutory approvals. Industrial effluent testing by the MPCB has shown results within prescribed standards, she said.

The statement follows a similar response from the Union Environment Ministry in early February. Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply to Congress MP Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha that the company’s operations were within consented standards. “As informed by the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board, the effluent treatment systems and air pollution control systems are fully operational. Hazardous waste is stored using scientific methods and disposal as per statutory procedures. The latest Joint Vigilance Sample results dated Nov. 4, 2025 are within consented standards,” the reply said.

In its earlier statement in December 2025, Laxmi Organic has said its Lote facility operates in compliance with applicable Indian environmental, safety, and regulatory requirements and has received all statutory approvals since inception. “All process emissions and effluents are scientifically treated and appropriately disposed at a State Government approved facility. There is no discharge of hazardous effluents in the environment from the Lote facility,” the company added.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 7:59 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
