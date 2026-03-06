Matchbest Group Launches Xelta Ai, A Generative AI Platform Designed to Transform Creative Intelligence

New Delhi [India], March 05: In a major development in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, Matchbest Group has launched its new generative AI platform Xelta.ai, introducing a system designed not just to generate content but to orchestrate complete creative ecosystems.

The platform was officially unveiled this week by Matchbest Group CEO Vishal Arya, who described the initiative as a step toward redefining how ideas are transformed into scalable digital experiences.

Xelta.ai introduces what the company calls structured creative infrastructure, built around a proprietary AI engine known as Content Flow. The system enables a single idea to evolve into a fully integrated multi-format digital presence, bringing together storytelling, learning, marketing, branding, and distribution within one unified AI Studio.

Unlike traditional AI generators that operate as isolated tools, Xelta.ai functions as a centralized creative system where users can develop entire content ecosystems from one concept. Through its Content Flow architecture, a simple idea can be transformed into microdrama series designed for mobile audiences, AI-generated comics, structured microcourses for learning platforms, promotional campaigns, AI-powered home design visualizations, and performance-driven advertising creatives.

The platform also includes a Smart Ads Engine for optimized marketing campaigns and LinkedIn AutoPost, which enables automated professional publishing and thought leadership distribution.

The workflow of the platform follows a structured transformation pipeline — moving from idea to script, script to visual, visual to course, course to promotion, and finally to distribution. This integrated approach allows creators, educators, brands, and entrepreneurs to build complete digital ecosystems without relying on multiple disconnected platforms.

Speaking about the launch, Matchbest Group CEO Vishal Arya said the platform was developed to empower creators, entrepreneurs, educators, and enterprises to convert ideas into intelligent and scalable experiences. He also expressed gratitude to the company’s partners, development team, and supporters who contributed to turning the vision into reality.

With Xelta.ai, Matchbest Group positions itself at the intersection of generative AI, creative automation, micro-learning, performance marketing, and digital storytelling infrastructure. The platform aims to address the growing demand for systems that combine speed, creativity, and strategic structure in the digital economy.

Designed as an all-in-one AI Creative Studio, Xelta.ai integrates tools for text generation, visual creation, video storytelling, course development, campaign design, and professional publishing. Built for creators, marketers, agencies, product teams, and professionals, the platform enables seamless workflows from idea to creation, optimization, and distribution.

Its AI-powered creative suite allows users to produce cinematic microdramas, comics, interactive courses, promotional media, and AI-generated visuals within a single workspace. Integrated editing tools also support background removal, asset refinement, branded layouts, campaign templates, and production-ready media creation.

Business-focused features such as the Smart Ads Engine ensure that content not only looks creative but also performs effectively in marketing environments. Meanwhile, professional tools like LinkedIn AutoPost and the Thought Leadership Toolkit help leaders and entrepreneurs maintain a consistent professional presence through automated publishing.

With the launch of Xelta.ai, Matchbest Group CEO Vishal Arya emphasized that artificial intelligence is moving beyond simple content generation toward the orchestration of structured creative ecosystems. The platform represents a shift in how digital ideas are transformed into scalable media, learning, and marketing assets for the modern digital economy.

