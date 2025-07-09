Meet Sabih Khan: Apple’s New Indian-Origin COO Praised by Tim Cook for “Leading from the Heart”

iPhone maker Apple has announced that Sabih Khan, a long-serving executive of Indian origin at Apple, will take over as Chief Operating Officer (COO) later this month. He will succeed Jeff Williams, who will retire later this year after nearly three decades at the tech giant.

Williams continues to report to CEO Tim Cook and will maintain responsibility for Apple’s design team and Apple watch till his retirement.

“Apple today announced Jeff Williams will transition his role as chief operating officer later this month to Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations, as part of a long-planned succession,” the Apple said in a statement.

Who Is Sabih Khan?

Khan has been in Apple for the last 30 years and currently serves as Senior Vice President of Operations. He has been a vital figure in shaping the company’s global supply chain over the past three decades.

Khan joined Apple’s procurement team in 1995, steadily rising through the ranks. In 2019, he was appointed Senior VP of Operations, a role in which he oversees the company’s global supply chain, supplier responsibility programs, and operations teams.

Sabih Leads With Heart-Tim Cook

In a welcoming note, Apple CEO, Tim Cook praised highly about Khan. he said Khan has been one of the influential figures of Apple’s supply chain.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain. While overseeing Apple’s supply chain, he has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the United States, and helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges,”

“Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer,”Tim Cook said in released statement.

Sabih Khan: An Instrumental Figure In Global Supply Chain

His work has played a crucial role in strengthening Apple’s ability to navigate global supply chain operations while driving the company’s sustainability goal.

From ensuring ethical supplier partnerships to reducing Apple’s environmental footprint, Khan has been instrumental to establish company as a global leader in responsible and resilient manufacturing.

Know About Sabih Khan’s Indian Roots

He was Born in 1966 in Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh and moved to Singapore during his school time, and later relocated to the United States, where he completed his higher education.

Khan holds a dual bachelor’s degree in economics and mechanical engineering from Tufts University, and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the prestigious Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York.