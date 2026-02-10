MHADA Lottery 2026 LIVE: Pune Board Announces Lucky Draw Result For 4,186 Pune Flats, Check Results, Live Streaming, Refund Details and More

MHADA Lottery 2026 LIVE: The Pune Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Tuesday, February 10, declared the results of its much-awaited lottery draw for 4,186 flats in Pune.

As per a notification issued in September 2025, out of the total flats, 3,322 units fall under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme, while 864 are allotted under the 15% Integrated Housing Scheme. The lottery process, which concluded in October, covers residential units located in Pimpri Chinchwad as well as the districts of Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli.

The official draw was held at the Sharadchandra Pawar Auditorium of the Pune Zilla Parishad. MHADA confirmed that its Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Jaiswal (IAS), participated in the programme via video conferencing.

Where to Watch MHADA Lottery 2026 Live Streaming?

Applicants can access the MHADA lottery results either by visiting the designated venue or by viewing the live stream on YouTube.

Successful applicants will receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile numbers shortly after the draw is completed.

According to reports, MHADA received a total of 2,58,832 applications for the 4,186 flats. Out of these 2,15,965 applicants paid the required deposit and were eligible to participate in the lottery draw.

MHADA Lottery 2026 Results For Mumbai

MHADA is likely to launch around 5,000 affordable housing units in Mumbai within the next two to three months. Nearly half of these homes are expected to be offered in the Goregaon area.

The upcoming sale will cater to buyers across different income categories, including Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and High Income Group (HIG), spread across multiple locations in the city. Sources indicate that the costliest flat on offer is located in Tardeo, South Mumbai, with a price tag exceeding ₹8 crore, while the most affordable unit is priced at ₹38 lakh.

According to MHADA, the available flats are situated in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri. The authority clarified that these units, now being sold under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) scheme, were previously offered through lottery draws but remained unsold due to various reasons and have since been reintroduced to the market.

MHADA Lottery 2026: Refund

Applicants under the MHADA Lottery Pune 2026 scheme can track their refund status through the official online portal. The MHADA Post Lottery System allows users to verify whether their deposit amount has been processed and released. Before beginning, applicants should keep their application number and the relevant lottery event year handy.

To check the status, visit the official MHADA website at mhada.gov.in through any web browser. Navigate to the main menu and select the ‘Post Lottery’ option.

This will redirect you to the MHADA Post Lottery System page, where you need to enter your application number, choose the Lottery Event Year, and click on ‘Submit’ to view the details.