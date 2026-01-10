Moumita Dutta Guru Emerges as a Quiet Force at Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 International Edition

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

Akhila Unnithan, Mrs World Unity International, is handing over to Moumita Dutta Guru

New Delhi [India], January 10: Winning on an international pageant stage is seldom about spectacle alone. It is shaped by poise honed through experience, confidence refined by self-awareness, and the rare ability to communicate purpose without excess. At the Mrs India Pride of Nation 2025 – International Edition, hosted in Sri Lanka, Moumita Dutta Guru stood out with an elegance that felt instinctive rather than rehearsed, earning the title Winner – Beautiful Eyes.

Her win carried a quiet authority. In a pageant landscape that increasingly values emotional intelligence, articulation, and lived perspective, Moumita’s presence resonated as deeply authentic. Her expressive eyes reflected empathy and calm assurance—qualities that align seamlessly with the evolving language of international beauty platforms and contemporary, fashion-forward Indian pageantry.

A Pageant That Looks Beyond the Crown

Over the years, Mrs India Pride of Nation has positioned itself as one of India’s most credible platforms for married women, distinguished by its refusal to reduce beauty to surface appeal. Conceptualised by Barkha Nangia, with Abhishek Nangia as Co-Director, the platform celebrates women who navigate ambition, responsibility, and individuality with balance and grace.

The decision to host the 2025 Grand Finale in Sri Lanka marked a meaningful editorial shift—transforming a national pageant into a wider South Asian cultural showcase.

The international setting amplified the visibility of Indian married women on a global stage, reflecting the platform’s growing relevance within the luxury lifestyle, fashion, and women-led leadership space.

Inside the Sri Lanka International Edition 2025

The international edition unfolded through a meticulously curated, multi-day programme that blended grooming, leadership interactions, cultural immersion, and competitive rounds. Evaluation extended well beyond ramp walk or couture aesthetics, focusing equally on communication skills, social awareness, and clarity of personal vision—key markers of today’s global pageant circuits.

Ramp presence and stage discipline were shaped under the guidance of celebrated choreographers whose refined yet fluid approach ensured polish without rigidity.

Complementing this was the fashion choreography mentorship led jointly by Namrata Shetty and Shie Lobo. Together, they brought a contemporary runway sensibility—balancing structure, movement, and personal expression—allowing contestants to retain individuality while presenting a cohesive, international visual language. The result was quietly powerful, favouring restraint and confidence over excess.

Hosting the finale overseas elevated the platform’s stature, positioning Indian married women within a broader global fashion and lifestyle narrative while remaining firmly rooted in cultural integrity.

The Woman Behind the Title

Moumita Dutta Guru represents a multidimensional modern Indian woman. A science graduate with advanced qualifications in multimedia, animation, dietetics, and nutrition, her academic journey bridges creativity, wellness, and intellect—an increasingly relevant intersection in contemporary lifestyle discourse.

A homemaker by choice, her identity extends far beyond domestic roles. She is actively engaged in social work with old-age homes, advocating dignity and emotional well-being for the elderly. Her involvement in animal welfare further reflects a compassionate worldview grounded in sustained action rather than performance. Interests such as dance, music, travelling, cooking, and reading complete a portrait of balance—one that translates effortlessly into her composed and confident stage presence.

Moumita Dutta Guru — In Her Own Words

“This journey was never about a crown; it was about standing honestly in who I am. Every responsibility I carry—as a woman, a homemaker, a caregiver—became my strength on stage. When I walked the ramp, I carried gratitude, life lessons, and quiet self-belief in my eyes. This title reassures me that purpose, kindness, and confidence never go out of style, and authenticity remains the most powerful expression of beauty.”

Collective Wins and Credible Judgement

The 2025 International Edition crowned winners across multiple categories, celebrating diverse journeys rather than a single definition of success. Each titleholder reflected a distinct facet of womanhood—leadership, elegance, resilience, and voice—reinforcing the pageant’s inclusive philosophy.

A thoughtfully curated jury panel comprising industry professionals, public figures, and former international titleholders ensured transparent, merit-driven evaluation, lending the platform credibility within the competitive global pageant ecosystem.

A Platform with Enduring Purpose

Mrs India Pride of Nation continues to function as more than a one-night spectacle. It is a transformational platform that enables married women to reclaim visibility, ambition, and self-definition at any stage of life. The Sri Lanka International Edition reaffirmed this vision—spotlighting substance over surface and purpose over performance.

Moumita Dutta Guru’s journey stands as a reminder that contemporary beauty—rooted in confidence, compassion, and clarity—creates an impact that lingers long after the spotlight fades.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.