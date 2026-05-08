MS Dhoni Is Only Playing IPL, Yet He Is Bihar-Jharkhand’s Top Taxpayer — How Does He Earn So Big?

Even after retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni continues to score big off the field. The former India cricket team captain has again turned out to be the highest individual taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand for FY26, proving that “Thala” continues to be one of the most powerful sporting brands in India through IPL earnings, endorsements and business investments.

What has the income tax department exposed?

Prinicipal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Bihar-Jharkhand) D Sudhakara Rao confirmed this to media in Ranchi. Rao stated that Dhoni was the single highest taxpayer in united Bihar and Jharkhand in the previous financial year.

However, the department did not disclose the exact details of Dhoni’s tax outgo or income.

The Income Tax Department also released a larger set of figures on tax collection for the region.

“The total collection from Bihar and Jharkhand during the financial year of 2025-26 was around Rs 20,000 crore, of which Rs 12,000 crore was collected only from Jharkhand,” said Rao.

Officials said that nearly 70% of total collections came through Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

How does Dhoni remain one of India’s top earners?

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, but he is still playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and continues to be one of the most recognisable celebrity faces in the country.

From fintech and cars to consumer brands and fantasy sports platforms, Dhoni is there in the big ad campaigns. He also has investments in a number of start-ups and business ventures.

It was reported that Dhoni had paid an advance tax of around ₹38 crore in FY23, highlighting the extent of his income even after his retirement from international cricket.

His commercial relevance even post-retirement has made him one of the strongest athlete brands in India.

Why was Jharkhand’s contribution more in tax collection?

The Income Tax Department said that Jharkhand’s share in revenue collections was higher because of its strong mining and industrial base.

But officials said that mining activity was subdued in the last financial year due to heavy rains.

“During the previous financial year, the mining activity was a bit affected due to heavy rains, which impacted the collection. We hope to exceed the Rs 20,000 crore mark in tax collection during the current financial year,” Rao said.

Officials also named Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and CMPDI as the top corporate taxpayers in the region.

Huge gap between PAN holders and tax filers?

The department also pointed out an interesting trend. There are approximately 5.5 crore PAN holders in Bihar and Jharkhand, but only about 40 lakh individuals are taxpayers.

The tax authorities anticipate tax compliance to rise due to awareness campaigns and the forthcoming Income Tax Act, 2025.

Key aspects of the Income Tax Act, 2025

The new Income Tax Act, 2025, which would replace the age-old Income Tax Act, 1961, from April 1, has been the subject of awareness talks organised by the Income Tax Department.

A meeting on the rollout and implementation process saw the participation of over 100 officers from Bihar and Jharkhand.

The department proposes to organise awareness programmes with the banks, PSUs and institutions to sensitise the stakeholders about the updated framework.

Why does Dhoni’s tax story matter beyond cricket?

Dhoni’s year-after-year presence on the taxpayer list is a symptom of a larger trend in India’s sports economy – where top athletes are creating long-term wealth through branding, business partnerships and investments even after retirement.

It’s another reminder to the fans that ‘Captain Cool’ is as big an influence off the pitch as he was on it.

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