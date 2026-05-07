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Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 return for Chennai Super Kings remains uncertain as the CSK legend recovers from a calf injury. Chennai Super Kings management remains hopeful of Dhoni playing this season, while fans eagerly await the wicketkeeper-batter’s comeback in the Indian Premier League.

MS Dhoni has not played a single game so far in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X
MS Dhoni has not played a single game so far in IPL 2026. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:04 IST

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MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

MS Dhoni for CSK: When will MS Dhoni play in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)? It has been a question doing the rounds among cricket fans. In IPL 2026, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain has not played a single game so far despite showing up in training since February. The legendary wicketkeeper batter suffered a calf strain and was originally supposed to be ruled out for only a couple of weeks. However, it has been more than a month, and Dhoni is nowhere closer to being seen playing. Recently, a report from a media outlet has emerged that says that CSK management is confident that the former skipper will play a game this season.

IPL 2026: When will MS Dhoni play for CSK?

There is a report from a media outlet, RevSportz, which suggests that MS Dhoni might be playing in IPL 2026. The tweet from the media organisation said that senior management from CSK are hopeful that MS Dhoni will play this season.

IPL 2026: Has MS Dhoni recovered from his injury?

Prior to the start of the 19th IPL season, MS Dhoni had a calf injury. Although he hasn’t accompanied the squad to the stadium during games, the wicketkeeper batter has been spotted practicing in recent games. According to Hussey, Dhoni is now working to enhance his running between the wickets, which has been the primary problem. The most crucial item to monitor is his running pace, even though he is fit enough to bat and take on the wicketkeeping responsibilities.

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Hussey continued by saying that Dhoni won’t return until he is positive his calf will recover. As soon as he gives the all-clear, he will return to the field. The coach also mentioned that the club and Chennai’s supporters are eagerly awaiting his return. After a mixed showing, the Chennai Super Kings are now sixth in the standings with three wins from eight games. 

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni not travelling with CSK team?

Dhoni hasn’t played this season due to a calf injury, and the topic was brought up again when Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons addressed the media before the DC vs CSK IPL 2026 match. Simons said that despite Dhoni’s constant improvement, he did not travel for the away game against the Delhi Capitals. 

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni injury update

CSK has played 11 games in a mixed season, and more than half of the season is now finished. As has been the case every season since he retired from international play, there is a lot of speculation about the 44-year-old Indian legend’s future in the IPL. It has been debatable why the renowned wicketkeeper hasn’t participated in any games this season. Questions about when MS Dhoni will play are beginning to surface with every game that goes by. Eric Simmons, the bowling coach for CSK, gave the most recent information on his injuries and expected return date prior to the DC vs CSK game. He said, “Update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He’s not with us (in Delhi), but steadily improving. He’ll be ready when he’s ready, and he knows when he’s ready to play.”

Also Read: ₹100 Crore Bonus! Pat Cummins Set to Quit SRH Captaincy After Cricket Australia Deal to Reject IPL Franchise Cricket | Reports

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MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Comeback Loading? CSK ‘Very Hopeful’ as Thala Nears Full Fitness After Injury Layoff | Latest Cricket News

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