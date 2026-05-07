₹100 Crore Bonus! Pat Cummins Set to Quit SRH Captaincy After Cricket Australia Deal to Reject IPL Franchise Cricket | Reports

CA Offers Pat Cummins Multimillion Dollar Deal: According to reports, Pat Cummins, the captain of Australia’s Test and One-Day International team, has been granted a long-term contract by his home board to guarantee his availability for national service, with Test cricket being the top priority until 2029. Cummins now has a deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad, an IPL team, where he makes Rs 18 crore a season. The Sydney Morning Herald claims that Cricket Australia has made a three-year deal that could earn Cummins $12 million. Cummins’ teammate at SRH, Travis Head, is anticipated to receive a comparable offer.

CA stops Pat Cummins from becoming full-time T20 cricketer

Players were enticed by lucrative franchise deals when T20 cricket first became a freelance career. This ultimately hurt West Indies cricket and contributed to its decline in international cricket, including the T20I format, which they once dominated, as evidenced by their two T20 World Cup titles. However, it is said that Cricket Australia will not allow it to occur. In response to reports that an IPL team attempted to entice Pat Cummins to become a full-time T20 freelancer months earlier, CA offered him an incredible $12 million incentive to keep him dedicated to national service.

The contract guarantees Cummins will prioritize Australia, particularly Test cricket, until 2029, according to a story in the Sydney Morning Herald. According to reports, the proposed extension would cost $4 million a year for three years. The article also stated that Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head are negotiating a similar contract.

Huge test summer ahead for Cricket Australia

The research was released ahead of Australia’s highly anticipated summer schedule, which consists of 21 Test matches over the course of the following 12 months. After playing in just one of Australia’s five Test matches during the 2025–26 Ashes series at home while recuperating from a back ailment, Cummins is anticipated to make a significant comeback to the format as captain. Additionally, he missed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first half of the 2026 IPL and the T20 World Cup. The same publication revealed in October of last year that Cummins and Head had received a huge $10 million offer from an unidentified IPL team to leave international cricket and join the team full-time. The proposition was reportedly turned down by both. A similar offer was reportedly made to Jofra Archer as well.

IPL 2026: How has Pat Cummins performed for SRH?

Pat Cummins missed the first seven games of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Aussie pacer came back to the side and returned to lead the team, taking over the captaincy duties from Ishan Kishan. Since coming back to the team, Cummins has led the side to three wins in four games. He has taken four wickets so far, while bowling 16 overs at an economy of slightly above nine runs per over. In his previous game, Cummins was named the player of the match against the Punjab Kings. He took a couple of wickets while giving only 34 runs in his four overs and took a splendid catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.

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