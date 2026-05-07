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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 6. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting SRH vs PBKS game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS. Photo X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 01:34 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams. They are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is the most competitive T20 league in the world. Every squad is a combination of local young talent and experienced foreign players.

SRH Beat PBKS In IPL 2026 

Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a comprehensive 33-run victory over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The side with the win grabbed the top spot in the points table. Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan blazed blazing fifties to help SRH post 235 for 4 after opting to bat first. Abhishek Sharma was out for 35 off 13, Travis Head made 38 off 19. The pair put on 54 runs for the opening stand in 3.3 overs. Ishan Kishan then hammered 55 off 32 balls while Klaasen hammered 69 off 43 balls as SRH put a huge total on the board. PBKS had a bad start (4 for 2 in 1.1 overs and 23 for 3 in 3.2 overs) in the chase and could not recover. Cooper Connolly fought a lone battle, smashing an unbeaten century (107 off 59) but got no support from the other end.

IPL 2026 Points Table After SRH vs PBKS

The league phase of the tournament will see 10 teams split into 2 groups, similar to the format of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the teams in its group twice, the teams in the other group once. This unifies all the franchises and makes group vs group rivalries more significant. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the play-offs. Qualifiers 1 will feature the top two teams playing off for a spot in the final. The Eliminator is for 3rd and 4th ranked teams. Home is gone. The loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The winner of this game moves on to the finals. The rankings are determined by points. Teams are separated by net run-rate when level on points. Sunrisers Hyderabad dethrone Punjab Kings to take over top spot. The Orange Army are now up to 14 points.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
1 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 +0.737
2 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 +0.571
3 RCB 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420
4 RR 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510
5 GT 10 6 4 0 12 -0.147
6 CSK 10 5 5 0 10 +0.151
7 DC 10 4 6 0 8 -0.949
8 KKR 9 3 5 1 7 -0.539
9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649
10 LSG 9 2 7 0 4 -1.076

Points Table Updated After SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Match 

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Tags: Cricket newshome-hero-pos-2indian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 pts tableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TablepointsSRH vs PBKS

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 6 After SRH vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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