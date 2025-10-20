Muhurat Trading 2025: Check Out The Session’s Date, Time, And Other Details By NSE and BSE

Diwali is the festival of light, and it brings great auspicious vibes. People like to start new things, buy new things, and even trade on Diwali to give their new things a promising and bright start. People try to start their trading journey on this day by buying stocks and IPo’s during the Muhurat Trading that happens every year on Diwali for 1 hour.

This year, among the festive vibes and people celebrating Diwali on Monday, 20th October, the Muhurat trading 2025 will not occur on the same day. However, the market will be up and running at 9 am and will be open as per usual, 3:30 pm.

Date, time, and other details of Muhurat Trading 2025

Muhurat Trading this year is all set to be held on Tuesday, 21 October instead of 20 October, on account of Diwali. The stock market will open up for 1 hour, from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm.

The market will pre-open at 1:30 pm for IPO and Relisted Securities.

The stock market will open up for 1 hour on Tuesday, other than that, the market will observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 22, on the account of Balipratipada.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a special one-hour trading session conducted by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the occasion of Diwali.

As Diwali marks the beginning of a new financial year as per the Hindu calendar, it is considered insanely auspicious to trade on this day.

The mood this day is festive and optimistic as the market usually notices a positive rise as compared to regular sessions.

