Are Banks Shut Today For Diwali? Check Updates

Today marks Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrated with joy and festivity across the country. Amid the celebrations, many people are curious and checking whether banks are open or closed today.

Hence it must be known that the banks across India will remain closed for multiple days due to Diwali and related festivals. The closures will affect branches in several states, covering holidays such as Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, Bhai Dooj, and Diwali Amavasya.

Additionally, the fourth Saturday of the month on 25 October will be a pan-India bank holiday, along with the regular Sunday holiday on 26 October. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sets these holidays and publishes an annual calendar. Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Full Bank Holiday Schedule: 20-26 October 2025

On 20 October, banks will close in states including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada for Diwali (Deepavali), Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja.

On 21 October, branches in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar will close for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Puja) and Govardhan Pooja. Banks in several other states will observe Balipadyami and Bhai Dooj holidays during the week.

Weekly and Regional Bank Holidays

On 22 October, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Pooja, and Laxmi Puja.

On 23 October, Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla branches will observe Bhai Bij/Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, and Bhratridwitiya.

25 October will be the fourth Saturday bank holiday across India, while 26 October is the standard Sunday closure. Customers are encouraged to complete banking tasks before these days.

After this festive week, only three bank holidays remain in October. Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi branches will close on 27 October for Chath Puja (Evening Puja), while Patna and Ranchi will observe Chath Puja (Morning Puja) on 28 October.

Ahmedabad branches will close on 31 October in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday. Regional bank holidays may vary, so customers should confirm with local branches. Advance planning can help avoid last-minute issues, especially during the busy festive period.

