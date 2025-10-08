Why Navi Mumbai Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) was formally inaugurated today, October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after numerous delays due to heavy rains.

This new airport in Mumbai will function as the second international airport for the Region, joining the leads in cities like London, New York, and Tokyo already having multiple airports.

Constructed with the help of a PPP (public-private partnership) model between Adani Airport Holdings and CIDCO, NMIA is now India’s first fully digital airport. It offers features like advance booking for the vehicle parking, online baggage drops for the travelers, and AI-enabled automated terminals to give a seamless travel experience.

The airport infrastructure also comprises of luxury retail outlets, spacious lounges, business pods, along with free Wi-Fi for passengers.

Moreover, sustainability has been a key focus area during construction, with solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting, noise reduction measures were integrated.

Primarily, NMIA will handle passengers of around 20 million per year, through one terminal and one runway. The Airport is fully designed to accommodate around 155 million passengers annually through 4-terminals and 2-runways.

Various airlines, together with IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, have declared plans to initiate operations at NMIA. The commercial flights are likely to start in the month of December.

This Mumbai airport was developed at a cost of approx. Rs.19,650 crore, is also India’s first key aviation hub with combined links to expressways, metro, suburban rail, and waterways.

It is expected to generate more than 200,000 jobs across sectors including IT, hospitality, aviation, and real estate, making it a key driver of economic development in the following region.

