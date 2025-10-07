LIVE TV
Who Is Dhravya Shah, IIT Dropout Who Raised $3 Million For His AI Startup, Supermemory?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 7, 2025 22:15:20 IST

Dhravya Shah, a 19-year-old IIT dropout from Mumbai, is turning heads in the Artificial Intelligence industry through his innovative startup, Supermemory. He is a self-taught entrepreneur who initially aimed to get admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), one of the prestigious technical education institutions in India. 

However, after earning money from the sale of a bot, he moved to the United States to get into Arizona State University. His high ambitious driven by passion for technology have challenged him to generate something new, something different every week, leading to his startup Supermemory, a memory solution for Applications powered by Artificial Intelligence.

Supermemory Is A Game-Changer for AI Contextualization

Supermemory is designed to solve the problem of AI models which lose context over time. The startup’s solution permits AI applications to “remember” information better by making a knowledge graph based on the data it processes. This lets apps to identify context more effectively, whether it’s searching over emails, recovering assets for video editing, or asking month-old entries in a journaling app.

With a multimodal tactic, Supermemory can oversee various data formats, together with files, chats, and PDFs, presenting personalized and enriched user experiences. Shah’s innovative product has already fascinated substantial investment, including seed funding of $2.6 million, backed by notable investors like Jeff Dean -Google AI chief, Cloudflare – CTO Dane Knecht, and executives from OpenAI and Meta.

Shah’s capability to rapidly prototype and figure out solutions has impressed top investors, including Joshua Browder, the founder of DoNotPay, who highlighted Shah’s firmness and rapid expansion skills.

Whereas the AI memory space has aggressive competition, Supermemory stands out for its lower expectancy, positioning itself as a tool for the future need for AI applications across various industries.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 10:15 PM IST
QUICK LINKS