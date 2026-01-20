LIVE TV
Home > Business > Neelam Stainless Steel Wins ‘The Honest and Authentic Brand 2025’ Award

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 20, 2026 18:19:13 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Neelam Stainless Steel, a trusted name in Indian kitchens since 1972, has been honoured with ‘The Honest and Authentic Brand 2025’ award at a ceremony hosted by Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities, including Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, along with actors Neel Nitin Mukesh, Shekar Suman, and Ashish Chanchlani.

For over fifty years, Neelam has been more than just a name in stainless steel kitchenware; it has been a part of Indian homes and traditions. The journey began with a simple vision: to create kitchenware sets that last, serve, and bring people together.

Significant milestones include being the first brand to establish a dedicated identity for stainless steel in India and introducing innovative products such as premium Salem Steel, complete dinner sets, and travel sets.

Every day, Neelam’s products witness countless moments of love and togetherness, making them an integral part of family life. In many households, Neelam is not just a brand; it’s a cherished tradition that holds the flavours of at least three generations of family recipes and the comfort of home.

“Our commitment to sustainability and adaptability has been our guiding principle,” said Vishal Dedhia, Managing Director of Neelam Stainless Steel, in response to receiving the award.

“This recognition inspires us to continue our legacy of providing kitchenware that supports families, homes, and lifestyles, and celebrates the spirit of togetherness. At Neelam, we honour the women who are the backbone of our culture, ensuring that our products are functional and serve as a source of love and care in their kitchens.”

Neelam Stainless Steel is built on strong values of honesty, trust, quality, and excellence, making it a symbol of love, care, and togetherness. As the brand rejoices in this recognition, it remains dedicated to innovating kitchen solutions that resonate with the evolving tastes and aspirations of today’s households.

For more information about Neelam Stainless Steel and its products, please visit: https://neelamsteel.com/

If you have any objection to this article’s content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 6:19 PM IST
