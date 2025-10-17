Meet Nepal’s Richest Person, Inspired By Ratan Tata, Country’s Only Billionaire Who Challenged Maggi With His Noodle Brand

Nepal is a small country compared to its neighbours like India and China. It is also a small economy with a GDP of around $43 billion USD. However, the country has produced some big businesses and wealthy individuals. Before telling you who the richest person in Nepal is, let’s have a look at some of the richest people in the world and India. Elon Musk is the world’s richest person. In India, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person with a net worth of 10,270 crores USD, followed by Gautam Adani with a net worth of 7,030 crores USD. In India, there are over 350 billionaires. However, Nepal has only one billionaire, and he is the richest person in the country.

Nepal’s Richest Person Inspired By JRD Tata and Amitabh Bachchan

Binod Chaudhary, who has an estimated fortune of USD 2 billion (approximately Rs. 16,700 crore) is Nepal’s richest person. His success story is linked to a single product that transformed Nepal’s food industry – the Wai Wai noodles.

Chaudhary’s entrepreneurial journey began in Kathmandu, inspired by his family’s business legacy and influenced by icons such as JRD Tata and Amitabh Bachchan. During a trip to Thailand, he noticed the immense popularity of instant noodles, which sparked the idea of introducing a similar product in Nepal.

This led to the birth of Wai Wai noodles, a brand that quickly became a household name in Nepal and went on to challenge established players like Maggi in India. With its unique flavor, variety, and convenience, Wai Wai captured markets across Nepal, India, and several other countries within a short span.

Binod Chaudhary’s Other Businesses

Chaudhary, over the years, diversified into multiple sectors. He collaborated with National Panasonic, introduced Suzuki cars to Nepal, and ventured into banking, hospitality, and real estate.

Today, the Chaudhary Group oversees 143 luxury hotel properties worldwide, including a strategic partnership with India’s Taj hotel group. In 2019, his company joined hands with the Tata Group to operate the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers hotel in Dubai. The property went on to win an award in 2020, further cementing his group’s global presence.

Binod Chaudhary Family, Personal Details

Binod Chaudhary was born in Kathmandu to a Marwari family with a strong entrepreneurial lineage. His grandfather, an Indian migrant, laid the foundation of the family’s textile business in Nepal, while his father expanded it into construction and other industries.

Chaudhary’s path to entrepreneurship began earlier than expected. When his father fell ill, he had to take charge of the family business at a young age. For this, he had to give up the dream of becoming a chartered accountant.

He is also an author and filmmaker. He has written a book titled “Making It Big.”