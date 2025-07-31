Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has been officially appointed as a whole-time Executive Director for a 5-year term. The approval from the shareholders came after the resolution was passed through an e-voting process on July 29.

Anant is a graduate of Brown University and was already serving as a non-executive director. This advancement marks a substantial move in Mukesh Ambani’s ongoing succession planning. It was primarily outlined in August 2023 when Mukesh Ambani announced that his three children – Akash, Isha, and Anant – would join the board as non-executive directors.

Anant’s annual salary will now range from ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The final figure is yet to be determined by the company’s Human Resources Committee.

Moreover, he will also get additional benefits. These include:

• Residence or house rent allowance provided by the company

• Compensation for utilities and home maintenance

• Leave travel allowance for him and his family

• Official travel and reimbursements during stays

• Vehicles and communication expenses as per the company

Furthermore, Anant Ambani will be entitled to a performance-linked salary based on the net profit of RIL.

Until now, Isha and Akash were only receiving sitting fees and commissions. For FY24, Anant, Akash, and Isha earned ₹4 lakh each as sitting fees and ₹97 lakh in profit-based commissions.

The formal induction of Anant Ambani is a direct signal of a full-time leadership role being forwarded to the next generation of management within one of India’s largest business empires.

A Snapshot:

• Anant Ambani has been appointed as the Executive Director of RIL

• His tenure is for five years starting May 1, 2025

• His annual salary will range between ₹10–20 crore

• He will get several allowances and performance-linked incentives.

