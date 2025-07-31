Home > Business > Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Anant Ambani has been appointed as Executive Director of Reliance Industries for five years starting May 1, 2025, with shareholder approval. His annual salary will range between ₹10–20 crore, along with several allowances and performance-linked incentives.

Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: July 31, 2025 18:46:00 IST

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has been officially appointed as a whole-time Executive Director for a 5-year term. The approval from the shareholders came after the resolution was passed through an e-voting process on July 29.

Anant is a graduate of Brown University and was already serving as a non-executive director. This advancement marks a substantial move in Mukesh Ambani’s ongoing succession planning. It was primarily outlined in August 2023 when Mukesh Ambani announced that his three children – Akash, Isha, and Anant – would join the board as non-executive directors.

Anant’s annual salary will now range from ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The final figure is yet to be determined by the company’s Human Resources Committee.

Moreover, he will also get additional benefits. These include:

• Residence or house rent allowance provided by the company
• Compensation for utilities and home maintenance
• Leave travel allowance for him and his family
• Official travel and reimbursements during stays
• Vehicles and communication expenses as per the company

Furthermore, Anant Ambani will be entitled to a performance-linked salary based on the net profit of RIL.

Until now, Isha and Akash were only receiving sitting fees and commissions. For FY24, Anant, Akash, and Isha earned ₹4 lakh each as sitting fees and ₹97 lakh in profit-based commissions.

The formal induction of Anant Ambani is a direct signal of a full-time leadership role being forwarded to the next generation of management within one of India’s largest business empires.

A Snapshot:

• Anant Ambani has been appointed as the Executive Director of RIL
• His tenure is for five years starting May 1, 2025
• His annual salary will range between ₹10–20 crore
• He will get several allowances and performance-linked incentives.

Also Read: Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides

Tags: anant ambaniMukesh AmbaniNita AmbaniReliance Industries

RELATED News

How Does India Get Russian Oil? Inside The Complex Supply Chain And Its Challenges
Trump’s 25% Tariff On India: How It Could Disrupt Global Supply Chains in Pharma, Textiles, And Energy
Gold Investment Surges Despite High Prices, Jewellery Demand Drops In Q2- Says World Gold Council
US Copper Tariff Hike: 50% Tariff Could Backfire On American Industry, Warns GTRI
US Tariff Shock: Indian Gem And Jewellery Sector, Faces Job Losses And Export Crisis

LATEST NEWS

Ambati Rayudu Ranks MS Dhoni As Best Indian Captain, Check Where Virat Kohli Stands
Sidharth Malhotra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Kiara Advani: ‘My Favourite Face, In Any Place’ – Love In Every Word
School Assembly News Headlines August 1, 2025: Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates: Divya Deshmukh Returns To India And Other News Updates
Donald Trump vs Dmitry Medvedev: Why is Russian Politician on Target of US President
Treadmill vs Outdoor Running: Which is Safer for Your Joints?
76-Year-Old English Man Held for Suspected Poisoning at Leicestershire Summer Camp; Eight Children Hospitalised
Mock Drill Mayhem In Delhi-NCR: Sirens, Evacuations, And Real Preparedness In Mega DDMA Drill On August 1
Electoral College Prepared To Choose New Vice President, Notification Soon: ECI
PKL 12 Schedule Announced: Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Fixtures, Dates, And Venues Revealed
‘Death of Democracy’: Protesters March To US Congressman’s Home With Coffin | WATCH
Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?
Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?
Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?
Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani’s Proud Moment: Anant Ambani Joins RIL Board As Executive Director, What’s In It?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?