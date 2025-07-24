Home > Entertainment > Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides

Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides

Before marrying Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani led a humble life as a teacher and Bharatnatyam enthusiast. Known for her independence, she once turned down Dhirubhai Ambani’s proposal call, valuing purpose and genuine connection over wealth.

Nita Ambani’s journey from teacher to tycoon’s wife
Nita Ambani’s journey from teacher to tycoon’s wife

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 20:08:00 IST

Nita Ambani’s story of wealth is definitely not the usual one, especially if one takes a look at her humble beginnings. She was known only for her love of her interests and unexpected independence that even went against the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani, when she was in her early years and had a really down-to-earth lifestyle. 

Before Nita was recognized in the sectors of philanthropy, education, and arts, her early life was characterized by deep passion for her interests, a simple lifestyle, and unexpected independence that even challenged the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani

A glimpse into the lesser-known aspects of a woman who paved her own way long before it intersected with India’s most powerful business family, this is not a story taken from a glossy magazine.

A Teacher’s Calling: Early Life and Unexpected Encounters

More significantly, Nita Dalal, as she was then called, had a sincere love for teaching and a strong enthusiasm for Bharatnatyam. At a Mumbai school, she devoted her life to fostering the development of young minds. 

During this time, destiny took a surprising turn. Dhirubhai Ambani reportedly asked Nita for her hand in marriage for his son Mukesh after being enthralled by her performance.

 Nita, however, displayed remarkable self-control when she first “snubbed” the business tycoon when she received the unexpected call because she believed the powerful industrialist was pulling a practical joke.

She was focused on her students and had no interest in unsolicited proposals from strangers of any rank. This first meeting, far from being a formal introduction, demonstrated her independence and dedication to her career.

Nita Ambani’s Bus Ride Romance: Love Beyond Luxury

Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s courtship was very different from what one might anticipate from a member of the richest family in India. Deeply in love, Mukesh ended up adopting a rather unglamorous form of transportation: the public bus. 

Nita insisted on these modest dates, perhaps to test his sincerity and because she was determined to have a real connection. Mukesh readily obeyed and went with her on many bus excursions across Mumbai, even though he came from a wealthy family.

These journeys, filled with conversations and laughter amidst the city’s hustle and bustle, served as the foundation for their relationship. They cleared the way for a true understanding to develop by removing any appearance of wealth. Nita’s desire for a real connection founded on shared experiences rather than luxury is evident in this unorthodox courtship.

Following their marriage, Nita did not immediately abandon her career. She continued to teach for some time, proving her loyal dedication to education and proving that her passion magical temporary objectives to become a lifetime commitment. Her past offers a rare glimpse into a woman who valued purpose and genuineness over all else.

Also Read: Meet Bollywood’s Wealthiest Family: Not Khans, Kapoors or Chopras, The Surprising Legacy of T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar

Tags: Ambani familyDhirubhai Ambani Nita proposalNita Ambani

RELATED News

Does Brad Pitt Approve Of Ex-Flame Jennifer Aniston’s New Rumoured Boyfriend?
Liam Payne’s Sister Goes Back The Memory Lane On One Direction Completing 15 Years: They Are Always So Proud Of You
Golden Earring Guitarist George Kooymans Passes Away At 77, Tributes Pour In
Why Anurag Kashyap’s Bad Girl Teaser Has Been Removed From YouTube? Here’s Why Madras High Court Stepped In
Euphoria Season 3 Gets Oscar-Winning Upgrade: Hans Zimmer To Score Music For Zendaya Starrer Series

LATEST NEWS

UN Laments Israeli Blockade Of Humanitarian Aid As Gaza Crisis Worsens
Sheikh Mohammed Joins PFL Ownership, Supercharging MMA’s Rise In The Middle East
Home Minister Amit Shah Unveils National Cooperative Police 2025 To Set Up One Cooperative In Each Village
India’s Solar Surge: How Solar Now Powers 24% Of The Nation’s Energy Capacity, What’s Next?
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 25, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
India-UK Trade Deal: How Indian Farmers Gain Exclusive Access To UK’s £37.5B Agricultural Market?
Watch: Don’t Bother, We Can Use English Words, PM Modi Tells Translator Who Struggled With Hindi
Justin Verlander Ends Historic Drought, Powers San Francisco Giants to Statement Win
Hussainiwala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Historic Site That Inspires India Every Independence Day
India-UK Unveil 10-Year Plan To Boost All-Round Relations With Vision 2035
Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides
Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides
Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides
Lesser-Known Facts About Nita Ambani’s Life Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani, From Teaching To Bus Rides

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?