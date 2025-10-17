Novo Nordisk hires US pharma veteran as Trump pricing pressure mounts

LONDON/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Novo Nordisk has appointed U.S. pharmaceutical executive Greg Miley as its new head of corporate affairs, according to a statement he posted on LinkedIn, as the obesity drugmaker faces growing pressure from the Trump administration on drug pricing. Miley, an American, is currently senior vice president of government affairs at U.S. pharmaceutical giant AbbVie. He posted the statement on LinkedIn on Friday and Novo Nordisk shared the statement with Reuters. (Reporting by Maggie Fick in London and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

