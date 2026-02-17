LIVE TV
Home > Business > NPCI Unveils FiMI: Next-Gen AI That Will Handle Millions Of UPI Transactions With Unmatched Precision!

NPCI launches FiMI, India’s first AI language model for payments, powering the UPI Help Assistant across multiple languages. The model ensures accurate, reliable, and secure digital transaction support for millions.

NPCI Unveils FiMI (Pic: ANI)
NPCI Unveils FiMI (Pic: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 17, 2026 15:21:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NPCI Launches FiMI: India’s First AI Language Model for Payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has unveiled FiMI, a specialised artificial intelligence language model designed specifically for India’s payments ecosystem. Launched today at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, FiMI, short for “Finance Model for India”, aims to address the high-volume and high-trust demands of the country’s rapidly growing digital transaction landscape.

FiMI Powers UPI Help Assistant Across Multiple Languages

Developed entirely in-house, FiMI is designed to overcome the limitations of generic AI models in handling complex financial workflows. It currently powers the UPI Help Assistant, a conversational tool that assists users with tasks such as correcting payment errors, managing automatic payments, and answering queries related to UPI rules.

At present, the assistant supports English, Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali, with NPCI planning to add additional Indian languages over the next six to eight months, expanding accessibility for millions of users nationwide.

Accuracy, Trust, and Multi-Step Reasoning at the Core

FiMI was trained using a combination of real Indian financial data and synthetic payment datasets, allowing it to understand the intricacies of India’s payment ecosystem. It uses a multi-step reasoning process, enabling it to tackle complex questions accurately and reliably-a crucial requirement for financial applications where trust and consistency are paramount.

“FiMI reflects NPCI’s commitment to developing financial language models purpose-built for India’s payments ecosystem,” said Vishal Kanvaty, Chief Technology Officer at NPCI.

Scaling AI for India’s Payment Future

Looking ahead, NPCI is exploring new AI architectures to improve FiMI’s scalability and learning capabilities. The ultimate goal is to continually enhance the system’s intelligence while ensuring security and reliability for the millions of users of India’s national payment infrastructure.

With FiMI, NPCI positions India at the forefront of AI-driven financial services, creating a model that is technologically advanced while catering specifically to local financial needs and linguistic diversity.

(This Article Has Been Syndicated From ANI)

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

