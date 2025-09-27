LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block

Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block

Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 08:41:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Friday, reported the occurrence of natural gas in its second exploratory well drilled in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block, marking a significant step in its ongoing exploration campaign.

The company, in a press release, said the well, named Vijayapuram-2, was drilled in the Offshore Andaman Block AN-OSHP-2018/1 under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). According to the release issued by OIL, preliminary testing confirmed the presence of natural gas after samples were collected during intermittent inflow as part of initial production testing.

The findings hold importance for India’s exploration roadmap. OIL said further analysis, including gas isotope studies, is being carried out to understand the genesis of the gas. These studies are expected to provide clarity on whether the gas occurrence is linked to a source, a migration pathway, or an accumulation of hydrocarbons.

“As per preliminary assessment, this could be a leading indicator of the presence of source or migration pathway or accumulation of hydrocarbon, which will help in future Exploration and Drilling Strategy,” the release said.

The company added that it is also conducting additional testing of higher-up prospects in the block to evaluate the reported occurrence more thoroughly.

The press release noted that this is the first reported occurrence of hydrocarbons during the current exploration campaign in the Andaman Shallow Offshore Block. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: andaman-offshoreenergy-resourcesexploration-campaignexploration-findingsgas-samplesindia-gasnatural-gasoil-india

RELATED News

Resilience AI Launches Resilience360 ID 24-72 hour Scan to be Climate Risk Aware
From Weekends to Wonders: Togetherness Redefined with Club Mahindra
CGC University, Mohali Officially Launches Boxing Champion Nupur As Its Brand Ambassador
More than 2,000 Cyclists pedal for Rs. 33.6 Lakhs at the 3rd edition of HCL Cyclothon Chennai
Banking Boldly: India's Play for Global Glory

LATEST NEWS

India meet Bangladesh in battle for SAFF U17 crown in Colombo
Viral Video: ‘Abe Bhai Mard’: Delhi Woman Slams Men For Entering Women’s Coach, Calls Delhi Metro Rule Breakers ‘Dumb’
Oil India reports occurrence of natural gas in Andaman Shallow offshore block
Abdullah bin Zayed urges urgent end to Gaza war in meeting with Israeli Prime Minister in New York
Navratri 2025: Correct Ways Of Breaking Fast Properly
Dulquer Salmaan’s Net Worth: From IT Job To ₹57-Crore Empire, Mollywood’s Richest Star Now In Luxury Car Smuggling Case
"Only thing they are better at is talking": Former spinner Mishra backs India to trounce Pakistan in final
Governor Acharya Devvrat’s Visit Rekindles Spirit Of Auroville
"Law and order situation of the state is very good," says Tripura CM Manik Saha amid ongoing Durga Puja
China's Premier decries 'tariff hikes' at UNGA, calls for global cooperation
Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block
Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block
Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block
Oil India reports natural gas occurrence in Andaman shallow offshore block

QUICK LINKS