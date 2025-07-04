Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Business > Oil Prices Hold Firm Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Tariffs

Oil Prices Hold Firm Amid Strong U.S. Jobs Data and Tariffs

Oil prices stayed steady as strong U.S. job data hinted at robust energy demand, while rising U.S.-China tariff tensions capped gains. Brent rose 0.2% to $86.65, WTI held at $83.20. Ongoing OPEC+ cuts are balanced by global trade uncertainty, keeping markets on edge.

Oil prices remain stable due to strong U.S. employment data, but uncertainty over potential U.S.-China tariffs limits gains, raising concerns about future global oil demand.
Oil prices hold steady as strong U.S. job data signals robust demand but growing fears of a trade war—especially between the U.S. and China—keep gains in check. Market watchers' eye global tariff talks as a key driver for future oil price direction.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:48:21 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Oil prices remained stable this week as international markets absorbed two diverging indicators: a strong U.S. jobs market and heightened anxiety over tariffs. Although solid employment reports are indicative of steady energy demand, continued uncertainty regarding international tariffs—namely between the U.S. and China—is restraining oil gains.

Strong U.S. Jobs Data Suggest Strong Oil Demand

The U.S. labor market is still robust, with lower claims than anticipated. Initial jobless claims decreased 10,000 last week to 222,000, the Labor Department said. That’s a good indicator of the economy—and when consumers are working and paying bills, it often means more energy is being consumed.

Brent crude rose by only 0.2%, finishing at $86.65 per barrel, while American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) held at $83.20. Unemployment continues to stay at a record-low 3.6%, providing analysts with even more confidence that oil demand will continue strong in the near future.

More economic activity means higher fuel use in transportation and manufacturing sectors. But that optimism is being soured by rising worries on the global trade front.

Tariff Uncertainty Keeps Oil Prices in Check

In spite of the good news on jobs, the threat of new tariffs—particularly between the U.S. and China—is looming over oil markets. Rumors of raising tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and the other products have erupted fear of a trade war, which will lower overall economic activity and lower oil consumption.

China, the world’s second-largest consumer of oil, is a key factor in the performance of the crude market. Any weakness in its trade or manufacturing output can rattle investor sentiment over future oil demand.

While OPEC+ remains cutting oil to prop up prices, their actions are being countered by fears of worldwide demand. Traders and analysts now wait with bated breath for news on global trade talks. Any step—or breakdown—can turn prices either way in the blink of an eye.

Must Read: Millionaire Migration: 16,500 To Leave UK In 2025 Amid Tax Shake-Up- What’s Behind The Exodus?

Tags: oil pricesUS jOB MARKETUS Labor Market
Advertisement

More News

PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’s First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?