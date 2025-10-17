LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Arjun Bijlani Bhupendra Patel cabinet Bengaluru Student Rape India Vs Australia ODIs Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 16:09:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook

By Anna Hirtenstein LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices edged lower on Friday, heading for a weekly loss of around 3% after the IEA forecast a growing glut and U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine. Brent crude futures were down 65 cents, or 1.1%, at $60.41 a barrel at 1026 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were 58 cents lower, down 1%, at $56.88.  Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit on the war in Ukraine, to be held in the next two weeks in Hungary. The surprise development came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was headed to the White House on Friday to push for more military support, including U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk missiles, while Washington pressured India and China to stop buying Russian oil. "Now that the two leaders are expected to meet, it could be a sign that the U.S.'s stance on Russia may ease. If so, that should push prices lower," said Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM. Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and the threat of secondary sanctions on buyers of Russian oil such as India and China set a floor under the market, but this could now change, Varga said. This week's decline was also partly due to rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China, which added to concerns about an economic slowdown and lower energy demand. "It just demolishes confidence," said Jorge Montepeque, managing director at Onyx Capital Group. He expects the U.S. economy will quickly be impacted. Also weighing on prices was the International Energy Agency's outlook for a growing supply glut in 2026. The Energy Information Administration said on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories increased by 3.5 million barrels to 423.8 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 288,000-barrel rise. The bigger-than-expected build in crude inventory was largely due to lower refining utilization as refineries go into autumn turnarounds. [EIA/S] The data also showed a rise in U.S. production to 13.636 million barrels per day, the highest on record. In the previous session, Brent settled 1.37% lower and U.S. WTI closed down 1.39%, their lowest since May 5. (Reporting by Anna Hirtenstein in London. Additional reporting by Nicole Jao in New York and Colleen Howe in Beijing; Editing by Sonali Paul, Kim Coghill, Elaine Hardcastle)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Rapid growth of ETF market triggers fears of bubble

Diwali 2025 Market Holiday: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on October 21 and 22

Yayyy.shop launched by Paramotor Digital Technology to transform digital gifting with 250 Plus brands

Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: When Are Banks Closed From October 17th To 23rd For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj? Check State-Wise List of Bank Closures

Meet Nepal’s Richest Person, Inspired By Ratan Tata, Country’s Only Billionaire Who Challenged Maggi With His Noodle Brand

LATEST NEWS

IBPS SO Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Result, Check Latest Official Updates

BRIEF-4Sight Expects HY HEPS To Increase By 25.0% To 35.4%

Stellantis, Pony.ai to develop self-driving vehicles in Europe

UPDATE 2-AmEx bets on holiday spending by affluent customers to update 2025 forecasts

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow October 18, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Little Stressed About Work

UPDATE 3-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Ambala Digital Arrest Case: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance; Advocate Virag Gupta Calls For Urgent Cybercrime Reforms

China releases new rules on personal data exports

Love, Lies And Loot: How UP’s ‘Looteri Dulhan’ Kajal Duped Many

Sarit Suwannarut in lead at Macau Open

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook
Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook
Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook
Oil set for weekly loss on uncertainty over global supply outlook
QUICK LINKS