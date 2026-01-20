Ola Electric Share Price Dips Below ₹34, Loses 22% In 10 Days As CFO Harish Abichandani Resigns; New CFO Joins

Ola Electric Extends Losing Streak, With The CFO Resignation

Ola Electric is experiencing a wild ride that appears to be going downhill at a fast pace. On Tuesday, January 20, the shares of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer fell further by 5% to reach ₹33.82, which signified the tenth consecutive session of losses.

During this period of 10 trading days, the stock has lost nearly 22% of its value, which has made the investors very anxious. In spite of the fact that the electric vehicle is increasing its sales and market share, the market is still not impressed, at least not so far. Therefore, traders are left to speculate whether the stock will retreat to a stop for a while or will continue sliding down this electrifying, although painful, losing streak.

CFO Shake-Up: Harish Abichandani Resigns, Deepak Rastogi Takes Charge At Ola Ola Electric is having a major shake-up in leadership at the very top. Harish Abichandani, CFO, left his position on January 19, 2026, for personal reasons. The next day, however, Deepak Rastogi was appointed as the new CFO, taking over the role of Key Managerial Personnel and being part of the company’s Senior Management team starting from January 20, 2026. Changes at the very top of any company can lead to many other changes. An exit at the very top, especially of the finance person, usually triggers a market reaction, and the company sometimes has to go through turbulence while getting used to the new boss. That is exactly what is happening at Ola, and investors are keeping a close eye on the situation. The change comes at a time when the stock is already in a digging-and-swinging situation, which makes the transition even more delicate. How Rastogi navigates the ship could impact investors’ confidence, market perception, and perhaps even the next phase of Ola Electric’s success or failure. Ola Electric: Monthly, Long-Term, and Market Share Performance Performance Metric Details Monthly Performance (January 2026) Ola shares down 6%, marking fourth consecutive monthly loss. Early gains in first three sessions. Long-Term Trend Persistent downtrend since 2024 market debut. Market Share (December 2025) 9,020 units registered; market share rose to 9.3% from 7.2% in November; nearly 12% in second half of December (VAHAN data). Yearly Performance (2026) Shares down 55% for the year. Stock Crash Since Record High From ₹146.38 record high, stock has crashed 77%, showing volatility despite sales and market share gains. (With Inputs FRom Reuters) Also Read: Gold Price Today Hits Record High On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions- Here’s The Reason Behind