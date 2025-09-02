Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited IPO: Key Details, Price Range, And How To Apply For The ₹61.7 Crore Issue

Optivalue Tek Consulting is now open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer today, September 02, 2025. Day 1 has attracted NIIs and Retail investors.

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Key IPO Dates and Details

• Subscription Opens: 2nd September 2025

• Subscription Closes: 4th September 2025

• Price Band: ₹80 to ₹84

• Lot Size: 1600 equity shares

• Issue Size: ₹61.7 Crores

• Book Running Lead Manager: Share India Capital Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Registrar: Cameo Corporate Services Limited

• Sponsor Bank: HDFC Bank Limited

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Subscription Status on Day 1

As of Day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 2.19 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 2.19x

• Retail Investors: 1.43x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.12x

• NIIs Investors: 7.43x

(Subscription Data Collection: Sep 02, 2025 | 20:26 pm)

Optivalue TeK Consulting IPO: How to Apply?

The investors who are interested in the IPO can apply through the UPI mandate process or through their existing Demat and Trading accounts. Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar to the IPO issue.

Optivalue Tek Consulting: Company Background

Optivalue Tek Consulting, new delhi based company, deals in customised IT Software services. The company’s focus is to provide effective and efficient technical solutions. The key customers of the companies includes domestic and International.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

