Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 Subscription: Rising Demand From NII And Retail Investors, Should You Subscribe?

Amanta Healthcare Limited is now open for public subscription through its Initial Public Offer. Day 2 has attracted NIIs and Retail investors. The company is targeting to raise around Rs.126-crore of IPO began today, Sep 1, 2025, will remain till Sep 3, 2025.

The strong early demand reflects growing confidence in the company’s expansion plans and business model.

Key IPO Details of Amanta Healthcare Limited

• IPO Subscription Price: Rs.120–Rs126

• Min. Retail Investment: Rs.14,994

• Lot Size: 119 shares

• Max. Retail Bids: Up to Rs.2,00,000

• Bid Opening Date: Sep 1, 2025

• Bid Closing Date: Sep 3, 2025

• Expected Allotment Date: Sep 4, 2025

• Approx. Date of Listing: Around Sep 8–9, 2025 on NSE and BSE

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Subscription Status on Day 2

As of Day 2, the IPO has been subscribed 16.97 times overall. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

• Total Subscription: 16.97x

• Retail Investors: 20.96x

• Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.39x

• NIIs Investors: 29.75x

(Subscription Specifics Collection Details: Sep 02, 2025 | 15:26 pm)

Amanta Healthcare Limited: Company Background

Amanta Healthcare Limited, Gujarat based company, deals in pharmaceutical Industry. The company develops, produce, and markets antiseptic liquid products, including small and large volume parenteral (SVPs and LVPs) and medical devices. Amanta Healthcare was started with a focus on fluid therapy and aseptic formulation. The company functions from its units in Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

