Home > Business > Paramount Skydance to cut 2,000 US jobs starting week of October 27, Variety reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 19:25:56 IST

(Reuters) -Paramount Skydance will begin mass layoffs the week of October 27, eliminating around 2,000 U.S. jobs as part of a $2 billion cost-cutting plan under new CEO David Ellison, Variety reported on Saturday. The layoffs follow the $8.4 billion merger between Skydance Media and Paramount Global, which closed in August. Additional international job cuts are expected, with the company aiming to disclose full details in its third quarter earnings report on November 10, the report added. Variety had reported on August 22 that Paramount was looking to cut between 2,000 and 3,000 jobs by early November. As of December 2024, Paramount had nearly 18,600 full- and part-time employees, and 3,500 project-based staff. Paramount Skydance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Rajveer Singh Pardesi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Marguerita Choy)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 7:25 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
