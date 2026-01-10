PhonePe PG Bolt: One-Time Tokenization For Visa & Mastercard Enables Faster, Safer In-App Payments Across India

PhonePe Launches PG Bolt for Visa and Mastercard Transactions

PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG) on Saturday announced the launch of ‘PhonePe PG Bolt’ for Visa and Mastercard credit and debit card transactions. The solution leverages device tokenization to offer a secure and seamless in-app checkout experience for PhonePe platform users and merchant partners. Users can tokenize their Visa or Mastercard once on the PhonePe app and then use their saved cards across any merchant integrated with PhonePe PG, eliminating the need to re-tokenize for every merchant. By replacing sensitive card details with secure tokens, the system also removes the requirement to enter CVV during subsequent transactions on the same device. This approach reduces the number of steps in the payment journey while keeping users within the merchant’s app, removing traditional redirects to external payment pages.

Simplifying Payments for Users and Merchants

Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer of Merchant Business at PhonePe Limited, said, “The launch of PhonePe PG Bolt for Visa and Mastercard is a significant step in our journey to simplify digital payments for millions of Indians. By leveraging device tokenization, we enable users and merchants to move away from the traditional, cumbersome checkout process to a secure, one-click payment experience. This not only enhances user convenience but also empowers our merchant partners to maximize their growth through industry-best success rates and reduced drop-offs.”

Enhanced Transaction Efficiency and Integration

By using PhonePe’s native SDK, merchants can achieve higher transaction success rates and faster checkout speeds. This efficiency is driven by the elimination of manual card entry and reduced technical hand-offs between payment entities. Merchants also benefit from a customizable interface that integrates directly into their existing app flow, maintaining brand consistency while reducing transaction drop-offs.

About PhonePe Limited

PhonePe Limited (formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company that builds digital platforms for payments, digital distribution services, financial services, and marketplace solutions, serving millions of users and merchant partners across India.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

Also Read: 19 Minute Viral MMS And Money: How Much Money Does An ‘Explicit Viral’